Video: Jonathan Bailey Talks New WICKED Trailer, Dodges Wedding Scene Questions

Jonathan Bailey, currently on the press circuit for Jurassic World Rebirth, briefly teased Wicked: For Good last night during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bailey plays Fiyero in both parts of the adaptation and said watching the recent trailer "sort of teleports you back," noting that there was a lot of material, particularly from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, that he hadn't seen while filming. "I'm a massive fan of Wicked anyway, but like you, I got to see so much stuff for the first time, and it is enchanting."

On the rumors of a Fiyero/Glinda wedding, Bailey played coy and dodged the question, telling Fallon, "I don't marry and tell." Director Jon M. Chu previously commented on this change for the film, arguing that it raises the stakes for the characters. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate."

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

The movie will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Watch the trailer below, and check out BroadwayWorld's in-depth breakdown of the new footage here.

