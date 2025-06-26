Video: GINGER TWINSIES Company Talks THE PARENT TRAP-Inspired Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere of Ginger Twinsies, a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak. Previews begin on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre. BroadwayWorld spoke with company members of Ginger Twinsies about what audiences can expect from the show and more! Hear from writer and director, Kevin Zak, cast members, and others!

Kevin Zak shared, "If you don't know The Parent Trap, doesn't matter, you don't need to know it. You just have to do a bunch of drugs, douche, and come to The Orpheum."

Phillip Taratula, who plays "Meredith" and others, shared, "Fans of The Parent Trap will get everything they want, they'll get all the iconic moments, but there are a lot of surprises in it as well. A lot of little Easter eggs and twists. And it's just really, really funny."

The cast will include: Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, and Casey Whyland, Mike Liebenson, and Omolade Wey j as understudies.



You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.

