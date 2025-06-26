Diane Paulus to Direct MASQUERADE, PHANTOM's Return to New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It has been revealed that Diane Paulus will direct the The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York, entitled Masquerade.

Paulus is currently the Artistic Director of American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.). She won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Pippin, and was nominated for her revivals of Hair and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

Earlier this week, the "Opera Ghost" shared a letter to future audience members, revealing a dress code, details about the location and more.

Instructions given were:

• You must dress in black, white or silver or a combination of these colours.

• You must at all times conceal your face. A masquerade mask in black, white, or silver is required. Bring your own or purchase one at the door.

• Finally, a word of advice. Do not wear high heels. Whilst in certain circumstances these can be appropriate, they could be treacherous as you tread the secret catacombs and dark crannies that I have prepared for you.

Six weeks of Special Preview Performances to celebrate the return of the return of the show will go on sale June 30 at 10am ET.



