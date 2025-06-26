MJ THE MUSICAL Will Host 4th of July Cookout

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MJ the Musical will partner with Empire BBQ to host a 4th of July weekend cookout outside of the Neil Simon Theatre on Sunday, July 6. Patrons who show their same-day MJ ticket will be eligible to receive a free barbeque sandwich (vegetarian option also available). The barbeque will be available immediately following both performances.

MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson. The North American Tour has played to over 1.5 million patrons and is currently playing in Dayton, OH starring Jordan Markus. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks.

Tickets are available at tickets.broadwaydirect.com and at the Neil Simon box office.

