Video: Tom Francis Reveals the Easter Eggs in SUNSET BOULEVARD's Entr'acte

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Francis is breaking down the Easter Eggs seen in Sunset Boulevard's entr'acte, including nods to the original film and Broadway production. In the new video, he describes small moment shown in the "walkaround," which is filmed backstage and is projected onto a screen in the theatre.

When the camera first picks up on Francis, he can be seen watching a TV in his dressing room playing the original 1950 Sunset Boulevard film. The scene that is being shown is the exact moment in the film that the stage show picks up on after intermission.

Francis then leads the camera into Nicole Scherzinger's dressing room, where she can be seen wearing a turban and costume similar to what Norma Desmond wears in traditional Broadway productions of the musical. She can be seen writing "Mad About the Boy" in lipstick on her mirror.

How many of these hidden details did you spot? Don’t miss this thrilling scene live on Broadway through July 20 only. pic.twitter.com/tkXgTPdVTg — Sunset Blvd. (@sunsetblvd) June 25, 2025

Tom Francis will play his final performance as 'Joe Gillies' in Sunset Blvd. on July 6. He will be succeeded by Pierre Marais, who will play the role until the production's closing on July 20.

About Sunset Boulevard on Broadway

Jamie Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season.

Earlier this month, the production was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.

Sunset Blvd. is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd and based on the Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder.

Deals from Real Women Have Curves Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Get Tickets from $71.00