Broadway Community and Caesars Clash Over Proposed Times Square Casino

The Broadway community, along with residents and local businesses, rallied yesterday in Father Duffy Square to oppose the development of a casino in Times Square. Real estate developer SL Green is set to officially submit its casino application this week.

At the protest, Broadway League president Jason Laks, actress and producer LaChanze, and Mark Jennings, executive director of Project FIND, a local organization serving low-income seniors, spoke passionately at the rally, leading the crowd in chants such as “Broadway is not backing down!”

Other speakers included Broadway union representatives like IATSE Local USA 829 National Business Agent Carl Mulert, speaking on behalf of scenic designers; Angela L. Johnson, president of Makeup and Hairstylists Local 798; president of Wardrobe Local 764; and ATPAM Secretary-Treasurer Rina Saltzman.

Prominent theater leaders attending the event included Nick Scandalios, Bob Wankel, Kristin Caskey, Maggie Brohn, Jeffrey Richards, Lia Vollack, and Broadway Cares President Danny Whitman.

The NO TIMES SQUARE CASINO coalition, composed of diverse organizations including The Broadway League, 54 Below, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, several IATSE locals, Sardi's, Joe Allen, and numerous community and neighborhood associations, argues that a casino would significantly harm the cultural and residential fabric of Times Square.

Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, stated, "This casino’s developers don’t care about improving this neighborhood. They are looking to profit on the backs of residents, local businesses, and the theater workers, producers, and owners who have brought us back from the pandemic. SL Green and Caesars can continue to promise millions of dollars to buy a veneer of support, but the residents and workers of this neighborhood see through it. These are massive corporations with virtually unlimited resources. But Broadway represents creative vitality and is the beating cultural heart of this city, something fundamentally different from what a casino represents. The over 14 million attendees we had on Broadway prove that we don’t need a casino to bring this neighborhood back. A casino in the heart of Times Square would only set this area back."

In contrast, Caesars Palace Times Square is holding its own rally today at 3:15 p.m. on Broadway between 46th and 47th Streets, headlined by Reverend Al Sharpton, who recently endorsed the project. The casino's developers emphasize substantial community benefits, including over $250 million allocated to support local businesses and residents, and the creation of approximately 9,000 union jobs.

"Caesars Palace Times Square will deliver more than $250 million in community benefits to businesses in Times Square and the residents of Hell’s Kitchen, as well as 9,000 new good-paying union jobs for New Yorkers," Caesars Palace said in a statement. "That is why we’ve earned the support of more than 200 local businesses, organizations, and local residents—50 of whom were in Times Square tonight to show their support. We’re looking forward to joining hundreds and hundreds of Caesars Palace Times Square Coalition members to continue rallying support for the project Thursday afternoon."

The latest outcry in regard to the Casino follows Caesars commitment to donate $5 million dollars to an LGBTQ+ Health Center should the casino move forward.

New York State lawmakers authorized three new downstate casinos in 2023, with licenses expected to be awarded by the end of 2025.