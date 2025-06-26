MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2025 BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway in Bryant Park, the city’s free lunchtime theater series, will return this summer, now celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The milestone series will take place every Thursday from July 10 through July 31, bringing Broadway’s biggest hits to the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Performances are scheduled from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. ET on the Bryant Park stage with festivities on the fountain plaza beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, this year’s lineup features an electrifying mix of Tony Award-winning musicals and fan favorites, including “& Juliet,” “Aladdin,” “Chicago,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Wicked,” and more.

To mark the silver anniversary, this year’s program will include special guest appearances, exclusive giveaways and tribute moments celebrating the event’s 25-year legacy as a staple of the New York City summer season.

Check out our previous coverage of Broadway in Bryant Park here.

Broadway in Bryant Park Performance Schedule:

July 10

Hosted by Delilah

Pre-Show: Taiwan Tourism Administration

“& Juliet”

“BOOP! The Musical”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Maybe Happy Ending”

“MJ the Musical”

“The Great Gatsby”

July 17

Hosted by Helen Little

Pre-Show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts

“Chicago”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Gypsy”

“Just In Time”

“The Book of Mormon”

“Wicked”

July 24

Hosted by Rich Kaminski

Pre-Show: AMDA College of the Performing Arts

“Hadestown”

“Hamilton”

“Mamma Mia!”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“SIX”

“The Outsiders”

July 31

Hosted by Cubby & Christine

Disney on Broadway

“Aladdin”

“Beauty and the Beast”

“The Lion King”

“Broadway in Bryant Park has become a treasured part of New York City’s summer rhythm,” said Jill Kempton, Program Director for iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM. “We’re proud to celebrate 25 years of bringing Broadway’s magic to the heart of Midtown and can’t wait to share this summer’s extraordinary performances with fans old and new.”

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Free seating will be available for visitors on a first-come first-served basis. Bryant Park encourages guests to bring their own blankets to relax on the lawn while enjoying the shows. For more information about Bryant Park, please visit www.bryantpark.org.

**Schedule subject to change at the discretion of 106.7 LITE FM and any changes to the performance schedule can be found at www.litefm.com or listen to 106.7 LITE FM.

Deals from Dead Outlaw Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest. Get Tickets from $71.00