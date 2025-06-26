Exclusive: Backstage with the Stars at Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, more than 200 of New York City’s fiercest dancers created a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year’s Broadway Bares invited two sold-out audiences into a world of magic and mischief, liberation and love, which raised a record-shattering $2,447,967 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Included in that total is Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show’s cast and crew, which raised a record $1,240,928.

The audience followed fresh-from-Kansas Dante - played by Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) - down the yellow brick road after a tantalizing tornado swept him into Oz. He landed with a bump and was greeted by the fabulous Gurrrlinda, brought to life by internet sensation Todrick Hall (the West End’s upcoming Burlesque). With hilarious and naughty pun-packed lyrics penned by Hall and cheeky choreography by Kellen Stancil, Dante was warmly welcomed into a queer, dazzling world of Oz - complete with booty popping and clothes dropping.

Along his journey, Dante encountered a star-studded cast of outrageous characters, including Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot), 2025 Tony winner Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Peppermint (Head Over Heels, TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race) and the Boy Band Project’s Jesse Corbin.

In a surprise performance that electrified the audience, 2025 Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.) set the stage on fire with a sultry throwback to the Pussycat Dolls’ iconic “Buttons.” A bevy of her Sunset Blvd. castmates served as bodacious backup dancers.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive photos from backstage below!

