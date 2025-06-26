Video: Watch the 'Heathers' Enter During HEATHERS THE MUSICAL's First Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elizabeth Teeter has shared a backstage look at the three Heathers' entrance during the first preview of Heathers the Musical earlier this week. The video features the Beetlejuice alum as Heather McNamara, along with McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler and Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke.

"Truly remarkable," Teeter captioned the video. "Thank you for welcoming us!"

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, is now in previews and opens July 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale at heathersthemusical.com and Telecharge.com.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers also stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (Broadway: & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen) as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes (Broadway: Almost Famous, Back to the Future) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway: Hairspray, Xanadu, Beetlejuice) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney’s Aladdin) as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis (Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, La Boheme) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella; National Tour: My Fair Lady) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Brian Martin (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad), Lav Raman (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Cade Ostermeyer and Syd Sider were both discovered at the Heathers open casting call and are making their New York City stage debuts.

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. The authors revised the show for the 2018 London premiere, incorporating several new songs and script changes, which will be heard in New York for the first time. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons.

Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Assistant Costume Designer is Amanda Roberge. Associate Lighting Designer is Colleen Doherty. Associate Sound Designer is Germán Martinez. Associate Director is Taylor Haven Holt. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Music Director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter.

Production Management is by what iF we Productions. Production Stage Manager is Bess Marie Glorioso. Stage Manager is Katherine Shea. Assistant Stage Manager is Eszter Zador. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Jimmy Larkin CSA, and Rachel Hoffman CSA. Marketing Director is Scott A. Moore. Advertising is by Situation Interactive. General management is by Pemberley Productions (Annie Shea Graney, Terri Kohler).

Heathers is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd., Paul Taylor-Mills, Jerry Goehring, Madison Mohn, Scott Prisand/Rob Kolson, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Phil Kenny, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, Carl Moellenberg, The Shubert Organization, Inc., Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence, Andrew Patino/Chris Devlin, Richard Batchelder, David Alperson, Carlos Candal & Paul Mansfield, 42nd.Club, Annjen Productions/David Treatman, Andrew Paradis/Kelly Lamor Wilson, Charlie Hitchcock/Ben Feldman, Michael Cohen and Robin Reinach. Executive Producer is Tim Smith, Pemberley Productions.