YoungArts Names Katerina McCrimmon as The Ashley Longshore Excellence in the Arts Award Recipient

YoungArts has revealed that Katerina McCrimmon (2016 YoungArts Winner in Theater & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts) has been selected as the 2025 recipient of The Ashley Longshore Excellence in the Arts Award. The $25,000 unrestricted prize was created in partnership with and funded by acclaimed painter, sculptor, and entrepreneur Ashley Longshore to support artists in the disciplines of Theater, Photography and Visual Arts. This award is a reflection and continuation of YoungArts' mission to invest in artists at every stage of their creative journey.

Katerina McCrimmon is a Cuban-American performer born and raised in the vibrant heart of Miami, FL. Selected unanimously from by an esteemed panel, McCrimmon was recognized for her expressive power, fearless performance style, and authenticity—qualities that have defined her path from Broadway to her sold-out cabaret performances. In addition to the cash award, McCrimmon will have opportunities for mentorship and access to continuing education, both of which can be used to positively influence the trajectory of her career.

“Katerina McCrimmon represents the very best of what it means to be an artist—bold, honest, and deeply human,” said Clive Chang, YoungArts President and CEO. “Her journey is a powerful reminder of why we exist: to uplift, invest in, and stand by artists not just once, but for life.”

“There is nothing more valuable than self-expression… especially right now… ESPECIALLY RIGHT NOW!!,” says Ashley Longshore. “Creating opportunities for emerging artists to express their identity is crucial to our identity as humans and as Americans. Self-expression should be our cornerstone. I know it is mine!”

“It is an honor to receive this award from an organization so close to my heart,” said Katerina McCrimmon, recipient of the 2025 Ashley Longshore Excellent in the Arts Award. “Art for me isn't about perfection, but presence. With the support of YoungArts and the Ashley Longshore Award, I can continue to invest in myself and honor those who came before me.”

The Ashley Longshore Excellence in the Arts Award is open to YoungArts award winners 25 years or older who exemplify the traits of ambition, excellence, a love of their craft, and demonstrate an active interest in furthering the arts in their community. Each year, eligible YoungArts award winners are invited to apply through YoungArts Post, an exclusive digital platform offering opportunities, professional resources, and connection for the more than 20,000 artists YoungArts has supported over the past four decades.

Past recipients of the Ashley Longshore Excellence in the Arts Award include Ackeem Salmon (2024), recognized for their multimedia artistry; Daveed Baptiste (2023), awarded for excellence in photography; and Blaine Krauss (2022), inaugural recipient for his work in musical theater.

About Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon is a Cuban American performer born and raised in the vibrant heart of Miami, FL. She captivated audiences nationwide as Fanny Brice in the Broadway tour of Funny Girl, earning high praise from Entertainment Weekly, who called her “the next greatest star” with a “once-in-a-generation voice.”

Katerina's journey through the theatre world has taken her from the electric lights of Broadway in The Rose Tattoo (Roundabout Theatre Company) to the rich textures of classic and contemporary stages— The Counterfeit Opera (Little Island), The Light in the Piazza (New York City Center Encores!), Ride the Cyclone (McCarter Theatre), and Ah, Wilderness! (Hartford Stage).

Her solo show, Katerina McCrimmon: Naked, premiered at Joe's Pub to a sold-out house and will continue its path this year at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. This July, she brings to life the legendary Eva Perón in Evita at The MUNY in St. Louis.

Katerina holds a Bachelor of Music from Florida State University and is honored to be a YoungArts winner and a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

About Ashley Longshore



Ashley Longshore is a Southern-born self-taught painter, sculptor and entrepreneur. Dubbed the “feminist Andy Warhol,” Ashley challenged the traditional business model of art galleries by building her own pop art empire. Armed with a powerhouse personality, an irreverent sense of humor and an early knack for social media marketing, she used her platform to encourage positivity, authenticity and creativity and exploded into a global brand. In December, Longshore made her highly anticipated Miami Art Week debut at Aqua Art Fair, also launching her dazzling new “boob bag” collaboration with Judith Leiber Couture. Longshore's works have been exhibited across America and Europe and explore themes found in pop culture, American consumerism and Hollywood. Labeled “Fashion's Latest Art Darling” by The New York Times, Ashley made history as Bergdorf Goodman's first female artist solo exhibit in its 100-plus-year history when she was featured in their iconic Fifth Avenue window display and designed the retailer's “Palette at BG” café. Other career milestones include artist residencies at IMG's New York Fashion Week and The Peninsula Beverly Hills, appearing on Bravo's Project Runway, inspiring/appearing in Christian Siriano's Fall 2019 runway collection, and showing at FOCUS Art Fair in New York. She has also authored four books, three of them with Rizzoli, including her latest, Giving The Bird: Bird Stories. Collaborators include Gucci, Porsche, and Maybelline and collectors range from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to NFL quarterback Eli Manning, Pink, Salma Hayek, Diane Von Furstenberg, Penelope Cruz and Wall Street's elite. Ultimately, Longshore will leave her mark as a prolific and celebrated pop artist who, through the development of her foundation, The Ashley Longshore Charitable Trust, will leave a vital capsule of her collection of works. Ashley is a New York-based fine artist, whose studio is located in Tribeca.

Photo credit: Harol Baez

