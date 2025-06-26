Solea Pfeiffer, Will Swenson, and More Lead WANTED Workshop Presentation; First Single Released

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Workshop presentations of new musical WANTED will take place at New 42 Studios ahead of the production’s Broadway run in 2026. The workshop stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Will Swenson as Jesse, Luke James as Elijah, Jeannette Bayardelle as Tallulah, Jennie Harney-Fleming as Flo, and Aurelia Williams as Sissy. The workshop company also includes Reed Campbell, Aaron Harrington, Timothy Hughes, Mary Claire King, Rayshun LaMarr, Tiffany Mann, MiMi Scardulla, Brad Sharp, Danielle Summons, Hailey Thomas, Katie Thompson, Harris Matthew Turner, and Jisel Soleil Ayon. Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager and Alejandro Senior as Music Director for the workshop.

To celebrate the workshop presentations, the production also released the first single, “Gun & Powder,” off of the forthcoming WANTED: The Studio EP. The track is performed by Liisi Lafontaine, Solea Pfeiffer, and the Wanted Studio Cast. Listen below!

Texas, 1893 — a time gone, but not forgotten. Twin sisters determined to save their family take fate into their own hands. Hiding who they are and taking what they’re owed, they straddle the line between two Americas. A new Broadway musical that brings a defiant legacy to life, WANTED is the mostly-true story of Mary and Martha Clake, two extraordinary women who went from farm girls to outlaws to legends. This New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a thrillingly original new musical” with “a powerhouse score.”

WANTED (previously Gun & Powder) features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri (a real-life descendant of the Sisters Clarke), music by Ross Baum, direction by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (AIN’T NO MO’), choreography by Chelsey Arce (Sweeney Todd 2023 revival, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), and music direction by Austin Cook (Some Like It Hot). Casting for the production will be by Tara Rubin and Olivia Paige West of The TRC Company.

Additional creative team and casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date. WANTED is produced by P3 Productions (Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, Fiona Rudin) and TRATE Productions (Robyn Coles and Evan Coles).

WANTED had a critically acclaimed run at Paper Mill Playhouse from April 4 - May 5, 2024.

To get access to exclusive never-seen-before content, and receive all the WANTED news delivered straight to your inbox each month, sign up for The Vault at the official WANTED website: wantedmusical.com.

