Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and Off-Broadway League Reach Agreement on New Contract

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, the national union of stage directors and choreographers, and the Off-Broadway League have reached agreement on a new four-year contract.



The Agreement covers all not-for-profit theatre and commercial productions produced by Off-Broadway League Members.



In addition to wage and benefit increases, the Agreement includes recognition for associate directors and choreographers who are working on commercial Off-Broadway productions. Additional provisions that reflect the changing industry include advances in the areas of non-discrimination and anti-harassment, expanded terms for the electronic capture and dissemination of productions, and new compensation structures for co-directors and co-choreographers.



Said SDC Negotiating Committee Co-Chairs Sam Pinkleton and Leigh Silverman, “We are pleased that the Off-Broadway League agreed to expand Union coverage for associate directors and choreographers on commercial productions, and equally proud that this new Agreement includes robust new provisions in the ever-important areas of non-discrimination and anti-harassment. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with our producing partners at the Off-Broadway League.”



“This Agreement reflects our shared commitment to supporting the remarkable artists who bring Off-Broadway to life,” said OBL Negotiating Committee Co-Chairs Joey Monda, Kenneth Naanep, and Michael Sag. “We’re proud to have reached an equitable agreement that acknowledges the contributions of associate directors and choreographers, addresses the evolving needs of our industry, and strengthens protections for our creative collaborators. We’re grateful to SDC for their partnership throughout this process and look forward to continued collaboration.”



The terms of the new contract were ratified by SDC’s Executive Board on March 24, 2025 and by the Off-Broadway League on May 6, 2025 and go into effect on July 1, 2025.

