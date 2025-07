Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! It's time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the latest buzz from the theatre scene. Today, we go inside Elizabeth McGovern’s return to the New York stage with her new play, AVA: The Secret Conversations, and get an exclusive peek into the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches with its creative team. Relive the excitement of the Heathers opening night gala, and see how BOOP! the Musical brings its colorful stage magic to life. Plus, don’t miss a behind-the-scenes look at Frozen at The Muny starring Patti Murin, and check out stunning photos from Carl Holder's interactive production Out of Order at East Village Basement. There’s plenty more—from industry news (BroadwayHD's new partnership) and regional reviews (The Wizard of Oz at Murry’s), to casting updates and fun games. Start your day theatre-style and explore all the stories lighting up the marquee!

But first...

The Front Page



Video: Elizabeth McGovern Explains What AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Is All About Elizabeth McGovern is returning to the New York stage for the first time in almost two decades in AVA: The Secret Conversations- a new play that she also wrote. Watch in this video as the team chats more about the new play!



Exclusive: Inside Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES with Dave Malloy and Lucy Kirkwood With the original cast recording now streaming, we caught up with Dave Malloy and Lucy Kirkwood to discuss their musical of Roald Dahl's The Witches, which held its world premiere at the National Theatre in 2023.



Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER At East Village Basement

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Most Unwanted Productions is presenting the New York premiere of the interactive parlor game, Out of Order, written and performed by Carl Holder, developed with and directed by Skylar Fox at East Village Basement, through July 23. See photos here! . (more...)

Industry Insights

by Nicole Rosky

by Josh Sharpe

Around the Broadway World

by Josh Sharpe

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/3/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Theatre streaming service, BroadwayHD, has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver an elevated viewing experience for its subscribers and extend the reach of its Broadway caliber shows to more theatre fans around the world.. ( more... The Television Academy Foundation has announced it will launch its free education series “Access: Behind the Screens” for students and early career professionals.. ( more... On July 25th, the 2024 blockbuster film, based on Act 1 of the Broadway musical, will be available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. This marks the second major streaming service to host the film, which has also been available to stream on Peacock since March.. ( more...

Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

by Theresa Bertram

There’s no place like Murry’s Dinner Playhouse—especially when it whisks you away from Little Rock and over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz. Directed and choreographed by Moriah Patterson, this charming production of The Wizard of Oz, based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless novel, comes to life with a generous helping of theatrical magic accompanied by the yummy buffet of delectable goodness.. (more...)

by Michael Major

by Josh Sharpe

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Happy Birthday To...

Natalie Charlé Ellis will make her debut as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her this week! Ellis – who covers the roles of both Helen Sharp and Madeline Ashton – fills in as Megan Hilty continues her leave of absence due to a vocal injury.. ( more... Tony and Olivier Award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga will be honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.. ( more... The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will be presenting a panel discussion for the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday!. ( more... Watch A behind-the-scenes video showcasing the creation of “Dearly Beloved” for A.R.T.’s North American premiere production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!. ( more... Wicked: For Good, the upcoming conclusion of the Wicked movie, has been named the 'Most Anticipated Film for the 2nd Half of 2025' as part of the 2025 Astra Midseason Movie Awards.. ( more... Further casting has been announced Little Dancer – A New Musical In Concert, which makes its highly anticipated UK premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this month for one night only. . ( more... Full casting has been announced for the first ever UK & Ireland tour of Aaron Sorkin’s riveting stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Learn more here!. ( more... Westerly Theater Group will present Night Shift, an exclusive three-night sketch comedy event running at Fair Park Studio in Eagle Rock. Learn more and see how to attend! . ( more...

John Lloyd Young

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!