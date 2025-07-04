Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Video: Elizabeth McGovern Explains What AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Is All About
Elizabeth McGovern is returning to the New York stage for the first time in almost two decades in AVA: The Secret Conversations- a new play that she also wrote. Watch in this video as the team chats more about the new play!
Exclusive: Inside Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES with Dave Malloy and Lucy Kirkwood
With the original cast recording now streaming, we caught up with Dave Malloy and Lucy Kirkwood to discuss their musical of Roald Dahl's The Witches, which held its world premiere at the National Theatre in 2023.
Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala
Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!
| Video: Watch an Early Test For BOOP!'s Color-Changing Act Two Opening
by Michael Major
Jerry Mitchell has released footage of an early test for Boop! the Musical's color-changing Act Two opening number. Watch a new video of the test run and see a comparison to the final product!. (more...)
| Video: Go Behind the Scenes of FROZEN at The Muny With Patti Murin as 'Anna'
by Michael Major
The Muny has released a behind the scenes look at rehearsals for their upcoming production of Frozen! The new video was taken at Wednesday's designer run and features a new look at Patti Murin reprising her Broadway performance as Princess Anna.. (more...)
Video: Mandy Gonzalez Performs 'With One Look' From SUNSET BLVD.
Video: Watch 'My New York' From BOOP! THE MUSICAL
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of FROZEN at The Muny With Patti Murin as 'Anna'
| Photos: Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER At East Village Basement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Most Unwanted Productions is presenting the New York premiere of the interactive parlor game, Out of Order, written and performed by Carl Holder, developed with and directed by Skylar Fox at East Village Basement, through July 23. See photos here! . (more...)
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
by Theresa Bertram
There’s no place like Murry’s Dinner Playhouse—especially when it whisks you away from Little Rock and over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz. Directed and choreographed by Moriah Patterson, this charming production of The Wizard of Oz, based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless novel, comes to life with a generous helping of theatrical magic accompanied by the yummy buffet of delectable goodness.. (more...)
John Lloyd Young
