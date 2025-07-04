Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More

Video: Mandy Gonzalez Performs 'With One Look' From SUNSET BLVD.

by Josh Sharpe

On Wednesday, June 18, Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez took the stage to perform 'With One Look' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. at Stonewall Community Foundation's 2025 Vision Awards. Watch her performance now!. (more...)

Video: Watch 'My New York' From BOOP! THE MUSICAL

by Michael Major

BOOP! the Musical has shared a new video of 'My New York,' featuring Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, and more! The musical number takes place in the musical's first act, when Betty Boop explores New York City for the first time.. (more...)