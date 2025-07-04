 tracking pixel
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 04, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image
Good morning, Broadway fans! It's time to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld and catch up on all the latest buzz from the theatre scene. Today, we go inside Elizabeth McGovern’s return to the New York stage with her new play, AVA: The Secret Conversations, and get an exclusive peek into the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches with its creative team. Relive the excitement of the Heathers opening night gala, and see how BOOP! the Musical brings its colorful stage magic to life. Plus, don’t miss a behind-the-scenes look at Frozen at The Muny starring Patti Murin, and check out stunning photos from Carl Holder's interactive production Out of Order at East Village Basement. There’s plenty more—from industry news (BroadwayHD's new partnership) and regional reviews (The Wizard of Oz at Murry’s), to casting updates and fun games. Start your day theatre-style and explore all the stories lighting up the marquee!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image
Video: Elizabeth McGovern Explains What AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Is All About

Elizabeth McGovern is returning to the New York stage for the first time in almost two decades in AVA: The Secret Conversations- a new play that she also wrote. Watch in this video as the team chats more about the new play!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image
Exclusive: Inside Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES with Dave Malloy and Lucy Kirkwood

With the original cast recording now streaming, we caught up with Dave Malloy and Lucy Kirkwood to discuss their musical of Roald Dahl's The Witches, which held its world premiere at the National Theatre in 2023.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image
Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala

Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!  

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image Video: Watch an Early Test For BOOP!'s Color-Changing Act Two Opening
by Michael Major
Jerry Mitchell has released footage of an early test for Boop! the Musical's color-changing Act Two opening number. Watch a new video of the test run and see a comparison to the final product!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image Video: Go Behind the Scenes of FROZEN at The Muny With Patti Murin as 'Anna'
by Michael Major
The Muny has released a behind the scenes look at rehearsals for their upcoming production of Frozen! The new video was taken at Wednesday's designer run and features a new look at Patti Murin reprising her Broadway performance as Princess Anna.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image Video: Mandy Gonzalez Performs 'With One Look' From SUNSET BLVD.
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, June 18, Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez took the stage to perform 'With One Look' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. at Stonewall Community Foundation's 2025 Vision Awards. Watch her performance now!. (more...)

Video: Watch 'My New York' From BOOP! THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
BOOP! the Musical has shared a new video of 'My New York,' featuring Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, and more! The musical number takes place in the musical's first act, when Betty Boop explores New York City for the first time.. (more...)

Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2025- THE WITCHES Exclusive First Look and More Image Photos: Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER At East Village Basement
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Most Unwanted Productions is presenting the New York premiere of the interactive parlor game, Out of Order, written and performed by Carl Holder, developed with and directed by Skylar Fox at East Village Basement, through July 23. See photos here! . (more...)
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/3/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Guest Services, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/3/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
BroadwayHD Partners with Endeavor Streaming
by Nicole Rosky
Theatre streaming service, BroadwayHD, has partnered with Endeavor Streaming to deliver an elevated viewing experience for its subscribers and extend the reach of its Broadway caliber shows to more theatre fans around the world.. (more...)
Television Academy Foundation Launches New ‘Access: Behind the Screens’ Program
by Josh Sharpe
The Television Academy Foundation has announced it will launch its free education series “Access: Behind the Screens” for students and early career professionals.. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
WICKED Movie to Stream on Prime Video Later This Month
by Josh Sharpe
On July 25th, the 2024 blockbuster film, based on Act 1 of the Broadway musical, will be available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. This marks the second major streaming service to host the film, which has also been available to stream on Peacock since March.. (more...)

Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Murry's Dinner Playhouse
by Theresa Bertram
There’s no place like Murry’s Dinner Playhouse—especially when it whisks you away from Little Rock and over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz. Directed and choreographed by Moriah Patterson, this charming production of The Wizard of Oz, based on L. Frank Baum’s timeless novel, comes to life with a generous helping of theatrical magic accompanied by the yummy buffet of delectable goodness.. (more...)

Natalie Charlé Ellis to Make 'Madeline Ashton' Debut in DEATH BECOMES HER
by Michael Major
Natalie Charlé Ellis will make her debut as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her this week! Ellis – who covers the roles of both Helen Sharp and Madeline Ashton – fills in as Megan Hilty continues her leave of absence due to a vocal injury.. (more...)
Lea Salonga To Receive Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
by Josh Sharpe
Tony and Olivier Award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga will be honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.. (more...)
A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Panel Discussion Tickets to go on Sale This Weekend
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will be presenting a panel discussion for the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday!. (more...)
Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Sing 'Dearly Beloved' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch A behind-the-scenes video showcasing the creation of “Dearly Beloved” for A.R.T.’s North American premiere production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)!. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Named 2025's 'Most Anticipated Film' at the Astra Midseason Movie Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good, the upcoming conclusion of the Wicked movie, has been named the 'Most Anticipated Film for the 2nd Half of 2025' as part of the 2025 Astra Midseason Movie Awards.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For LITTLE DANCER – A New Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Stephi Wild
Further casting has been announced Little Dancer – A New Musical In Concert, which makes its highly anticipated UK premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this month for one night only. . (more...)
Richard Coyle Will Lead TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD UK Tour
by Stephi Wild
Full casting has been announced for the first ever UK & Ireland tour of Aaron Sorkin’s riveting stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Learn more here!. (more...)
NIGHT SHIFT: Three-Night Sketch Comedy Event Coming to Fair Park Studio
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Westerly Theater Group will present Night Shift, an exclusive three-night sketch comedy event running at Fair Park Studio in Eagle Rock. Learn more and see how to attend! . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

John Lloyd Young

 

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“Raise a glass to freedom.
Something they can never take away.
No matter what they tell you.”

- Hamilton

