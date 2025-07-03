Lea Salonga To Receive Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony and Olivier Award-winning singer and actress Lea Salonga will be honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in theater. The performer, who just finished her run in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, will receive her star as part of the class of 2026 honorees. The date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House.

Salonga made history as the first Asian actress to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway, and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan from Mulan and Mulan II.

For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose, and can be heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.