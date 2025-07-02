Video: Inside the HEATHERS Opening Night Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I feel like ten years ago I stood here, probably talking to you, experiencing Heathers 2014," said director Andy Fickman at the show's 2025 opening night gala. "This is a dream come true, because now we've returned with this version of the show. This cast and everything... I can't wait for audiences old and new to experience it."

Earlier this week, Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. Originally scheduled to play through September 28, 2025, Heathers will now play through January 25, 2026.

"There's a legacy, and that's what makes this feel even more special, like home" added Lorna Courtney, who plays Veronica. "[This show] is Andy, Larry [O'Keefe] and Kevin [Murphy]'s baby that we are caring for. And they entrust us with it!"

Heathers also stars Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan. Check out photos of the cast in action.

Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night!

