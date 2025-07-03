BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/3/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Guest Services, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/3/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Open Call for August Fest 2025

OPEN CALL!! Seeking Plays (long and short), musicians, and performers of all genres for August 2025. June Fest is a performing arts festival set in Brooklyn's most unique performing space: The Whole Picture Theatre at Brooklyn Bathhouse. This intimate, 38 to 50 seat cabaret theater is on the second floor of Brooklyn Bathhouse, a state-of the art facility offering thermal pools, saunas, and steam room. Attendees have the option of purchasing "show-only" tickets, or a "combo ticket" that grants a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Production Officer

REPORTS TO: President & CEO SUPERVISES: Production Team (Director of Artistic Administration, Director of Education and Community Engagement, Director of Orchestra Personnel, Production Manager, Stage Manager, orchestra librarians, staff conductors, chorus leadership, full-time production support staff, and a host of contractors and vendors) WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Development Officer, Music Director In only its 42n... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Script Reading Networking Event

Whole Picture Films and Brooklyn Bathhouse present a monthly live script reading event on the first Monday of each month for filmmakers, actors, and playwrights. Have your script read by actors for a live audience! A networking reception follows the reading. This free event gives writers a platform to present work, receive feedback, and meet actors and colleagues in the industry.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking NYC Performers for XANADU in Serenbe, GA

Consistent with its programmatic emphasis in creating enchanting destinations for arts in the South, THE ART FARM AT SERENBE and ERIC QUANG GELB are proud to present XANADU as its season opener! Campily and cleverly making an unlikely match of both the conventions of Greek theatre and the themes of the rockin’ 80s, this all-new production is built just for the Art Farm. Inviting audiences to take their seats outside, you’ve never been closer to the action at the Art Farm’s very own, tota... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking NYC and Local Creatives, Stage Managers, Designers and Production Staff for XANADU in Serenbe, GA

Consistent with its programmatic emphasis in creating enchanting destinations for arts in the South, THE ART FARM AT SERENBE and ERIC QUANG GELB are proud to present XANADU as its season opener! Campily and cleverly making an unlikely match of both the conventions of Greek theatre and the themes of the rockin’ 80s, this all-new production is built just for the Art Farm. Inviting audiences to take their seats outside, you’ve never been closer to the action at the Art Farm’s very own, tota... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager - Art House Productions

About Art House Productions Founded in 2001, Art House Productions is a vibrant performing and visual arts center located in Jersey City, NJ. Art House is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas. We engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences with ambitious performing and visual arts programs; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning to a diverse community, and we celebrate the essential power of the arts to illuminate our common humanity. Posit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications

TITLE: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications SUPERVISOR: Director of Marketing and Communications CLASSIFICATION: FT/Exempt BASIC FUNCTION:. This position provides essential support to a fast-paced department by spearheading project management of all deliverables related to Ford’s position as a tourist destination, museum, educational institution and working theatre. Serves as institutional writer and editor, ensuring consistent messaging in all communications materials. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director, Special Events

TITLE: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, SPECIAL EVENTS IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Director of Development SUPERVISES: Special Events Manager CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, full-time JOB SUMMARY: The Associate Director of Special Events leads the development and implementation of all special events for Ford’s Theatre Society. As a senior member of the development team, the position is responsible for leadership and direction of the Special Events Manager; developing and maintaining event budgets and timelines... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Florida Repertory Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre Seeks Development Director Florida Repertory Theatre (floridarep.org) is a professional theatre company serving all of Southwest Florida. Celebrating its 28th year of award-winning regional theatre in downtown Fort Myers, we are a non-profit theatre company that produces a wide variety of musicals, comedies and dramas such as Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tuesdays with Morrie. With a budget of $5 million, a staff ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Marketing Manager

Department: Marketing Position: Full-Time, non-exempt Location: New York City, primarily in-person at Ensemble Studio Theatre, with the ability to occasionally work remotely pending office needs and the production calendar Compensation: $55,000/year Benefits: Health insurance and other benefits begin after 30-days of employment Paid Time Off: 10 days per fiscal year, plus a week in July and a week in December when the office is closed. EST also currently observes “Summer Fridays”, determi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA Status: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $19.25/hour UNION STATUS: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Guest Services Associate is an integral part of the Goodman Theatre’s front-of-house department. This position is responsible for operating the information desk located in the Goodman lobby with a focus on providing cus... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Props Manager/Carpenter - Theatre Raleigh

POSITION SUMMARY: Theatre Raleigh is seeking a skilled, collaborative, and detail-oriented Property Manager / Carpenter to join our production staff. This hybrid role will serve as the lead on all prop design, fabrication, sourcing, and maintenance for our Mainstage season, Theatre Raleigh ACT education department and special events, while also supporting the scenic department with general carpentry work as needed. This individual plays a crucial role in helping bring our productions to li... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

The Highlights Title: Assistant Technical Director Salary: $45,000/year Timeline: This is a full time position starting on/about July 21st, 2025 Benefits: Delaware Theatre Company offers a competitive salary and full benefits including 80% paid health with options for dental and vision insurance, a 403B retirement plan option, and paid vacation and sick leave. Delaware Theatre Company also offers a diverse, congenial, supportive environment conducive to professional growth. We are passionate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

The Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC), the largest network of theatre practitioners in the United States, seeks a service-oriented and inclusive leader to serve as its Executive Director. An arts professional that is both a strategic thinker and a collaborative doer will thrive at SETC, as will those with experience connecting and serving communities, overseeing large-scale events or conventions, leading teams of geographically-distributed staff and volunteers, and growing revenue streams. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: 2025/26 Season Auditions | Orlando Family Stage

Orlando Family Stage is seeking Non-Equity actors for the upcoming season. Orlando Family Stage is committed to inclusive and color-conscious casting and strongly encourages all races, ethnicities, gender identities, ages, sizes, as well as performers with disabilities to audition for all productions. General Auditions will be video submissions. Callbacks in August, September, and possibly October will be in person. Please submit a video by July 25, 2025. All actors should be aware that al... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Associate

Department: Education & Engagement Classification: Full time, Annual Range 40-42K PLEASE APPLY WITH COVER LETTER, RESUME, REFERENCES TO ASOLO_HUMAN_RESOURCES@ASOLO.ORG Community Engagement Associate works collaboratively with staff, schools, students, and partner organizations to create and facilitate unique, responsive, and meaningful arts programming that connects and inspires. The Community Engagement Associate works with the Director of Education & Engagement and the Associate D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Development Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO five years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has in... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Annual Fund Manager

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&selectedMenuKey=CareerCenter&jobId=551431 TITLE: Annual Fund Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Individual Giving STATUS: Full Time/Regular/Exempt SALARY: $75,000.00 ABOUT A.C.T. American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. Under th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Supervisor

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of indiv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Stage Manager for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 4th with rehearsals starting on Monday, September 8th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 March 7, 2026, in The Center for Performing Arts. • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/T... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of All That Jazz. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on September 4th with rehearsals starting on Monday, September 8th, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: March 5 March 7, 2026, in The Center for Performing Arts. • More about the show: https://www.govst.e... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Props Coordinator

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coordinator for its upcoming spring production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on February 2nd and 3rd with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 9-12, 2026, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • Mo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on February 2nd and 3rd with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 9-12, 2026, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • More abo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring production of By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage. General Show Information • Auditions will occur on February 2nd and 3rd with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 9-12, 2026, in Governors State University’s Sherman Hall • Mor... (more)