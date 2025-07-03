Video: Mandy Gonzalez Performs 'With One Look' From SUNSET BLVD.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, June 18, Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez took the stage to perform "With One Look" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. at Stonewall Community Foundation's 2025 Vision Awards. The performer recently ended her run in the production, taking over the role of Norma Desmond for Nicole Scherzinger on Tuesday shows. Watch Gonzalez's performance now!

Gonzalez, who made her Broadway debut in Aida, originated the role of ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She has also taken on the role of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked and starred in Hamilton as ‘Angelica Schuyler’ for six years.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

The production will play its final performance on July 20. Francis' last show will be on the evening of July 6. Pierre Marais, who currently plays the role of ‘Sammy’ and understudies the role of ‘Joe Gillis’ in Sunset Blvd., will play ‘Joe Gillis’ on Tuesday July 8 through the end of the production’s extended run.

Jamie Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season. When it opened in October, this production was called “a solar flare that dazzles” (New York Magazine) and “a brilliant, red-hot revival of Lloyd Webber’s best score” (Chicago Tribune).