Aisha Jackson Replaces Maleah Joi Moon for IF I AIN’T GOT YOU: THE BEST OF R&B

Due to a schedule conflict, Aisha Jackson (Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Waitress, Frozen) will replace previously announced guest artist Maleah Joi Moon in The New York Pops’ upcoming concert If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Aisha and previously announced guest artist Avery Wilson (Broadway’s The Wiz, ABC’s grown-ish, Netflix’s Master of None) join the orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for timeless love songs and empowering anthems that celebrate romance, friendship and the joy of shared connections including “Let’s Stay Together”, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Ordinary People”, “I Have Nothing”, and more.

This concert is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival highlighting the extraordinary musical riches that have evolved and flourished in the United States. With a wide variety of programs exploring diverse voices and influences that have shaped—and continue to shape—American identity, the festival offers a multifaceted musical reflection of the United States 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The New York Pops additionally presents The Music Of US: From Then to Now on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with Max Clayton, Nova Y. Payton, and Ephraim Sykes and the orchestra’s 43rd Birthday Gala, Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz, on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.