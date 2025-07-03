Video: Watch 'My New York' From BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BOOP! The Musical has shared a new clip of "My New York," featuring Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, and more! The musical number takes place in the musical's first act, when Betty Boop explores New York City for the first time.

Audiences have 13 chances left to see BOOP! The Musical, with its final performance scheduled for July 13.

The full song can be heard on the Original Broadway Cast Recording of BOOP! The Musical, which is now available on streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. There will be a special edition double LP of BOOP! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording released by Amazon, available to pre-order for CD/ Vinyl LP here.

BOOP! The Musical won 3 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Lead Performance (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell) and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes); and 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes).

BOOP! The Musical was nominated for 3 Tony Awards, 11 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Chita Rivera Awards, 1 Dorian Theatre Award, and the Actors Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (AACA)’s Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

Additionally, Jasmine Amy Rogers won a Theatre World Award for her outstanding debut performance in BOOP! The Musical.

The principal cast of BOOP! The Musical is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte, and Ricky Schroeder as Clarence.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier, and David Wright Jr.

Tony Award®-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy® Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award®-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes David Rockwell, scenic design; Gregg Barnes, costume design; Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting design; Gareth Owen, sound design; Finn Ross, projection design; Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design; Michael Clifton, makeup design; Skylar Fox, illusions design; The Huber Marionettes, marionette design; Daryl Waters, music supervision and arrangements; Doug Besterman, Orchestrations; Rick Fox, music director; and Zane Mark, dance music arrangements. Casting is by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Tara Rubin, CSA. DB Bonds is Associate Director, Rachelle Rak and Jon Rua are Associate Choreographers, and General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.