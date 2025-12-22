Playwrights Horizons Sued Over Discounts For BIPOC Audiences

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Playwrights Horizons, alleging that the Off-Broadway theater engaged in unlawful racial discrimination by charging different ticket prices based on race for a November 2025 performance of Practice.

According to the complaint, filed December 22, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, plaintiff Kevin Lynch alleges that Playwrights Horizons offered substantially discounted tickets to patrons who identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color for a November 6 performance marketed as a "BIPOC Night," while all other patrons were required to pay full price.

The lawsuit states that Lynch, who identifies as white, attended the November 6 performance and paid $90 per ticket, while the same seats were allegedly available for $39 to patrons who qualified for the BIPOC discount. The complaint claims Lynch was overcharged $51 per ticket due to his race and argues that similarly situated patrons were also harmed.

The filing asserts that Playwrights Horizons violated federal civil rights law under 42 U.S.C. §1981, as well as the New York State Human Rights Law, New York Civil Rights Law, and the New York City Human Rights Law. The complaint argues that theaters are places of public accommodation and are prohibited from offering different prices or terms of service based on race.

Practice, which began performances on October 30, 2025, was scheduled to close December 7 before being extended through December 19 due to strong demand. The lawsuit alleges that Playwrights Horizons advertised the discounted performance on its website and social media platforms, including Instagram, and that the promotional materials explicitly limited eligibility for the discount to patrons who identified as BIPOC.

The plaintiff seeks class certification on behalf of all ticket buyers who allegedly paid more than they would have paid had they been eligible for the BIPOC Night pricing. The complaint estimates that thousands of patrons may be affected based on the show’s seating capacity and run length.

The lawsuit requests declaratory relief, compensatory and punitive damages, statutory penalties, attorneys’ fees, and a jury trial. Playwrights Horizons has not yet filed a response to the complaint.

In a statement to The New York Times, Playwrights Horizons stated "This is a meritless lawsuit, and Playwrights Horizons intends to defend itself in court.". All claims in the complaint are allegations only and have not been proven or adjudicated in a court of law.

Photo Credit: Alexander Mejía, Bergamot