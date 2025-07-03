Natalie CharlÃ© Ellis to Make 'Madeline Ashton' Debut in DEATH BECOMES HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Natalie CharlÃ© Ellis will make her debut asÂ 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her this week!Â Ellis â€“ who covers the roles of both Helen Sharp and Madeline Ashton â€“ will play Ashton for the first time onÂ Saturday, July 5th at 2:00 pm. She fills in as Megan Hilty continues her leave of absence due to a vocal injury.

"Debuts are always mildly terrifying because who knows whatâ€™s gonna happen," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "But I guarantee itâ€™s gonna be fun and choices are gonna be made!"

Dee Roscioli and Kaleigh Cronin have also alternated playing the role of Madeline Ashton during Hilty's absence. Roscioli has revealed that she typically performsÂ six shows a week, with the other performances covered by Cronin and Ellis.

Ellis has also been seen on Broadway inÂ Beetlejuice (standby for Barbara/Delia); School of Rock (u/s Rosalie and Patty); and Les MisÃ©rables (2014 revival).

Need a new musical to die for? Based on the iconic 1992 film,Â Death Becomes HerÂ is Broadway's new laugh-out-loud musical comedy. The acclaimed new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winnerÂ Christopher Gattelli, features a book byÂ Marco Pennette, and an original score byÂ Julia MattisonÂ &Â Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemiesâ€¦until Madeline steals Helenâ€™s fiancÃ© away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret thatâ€™s to die for. After one sip of Violaâ€™s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restoredâ€¦and a grudge to last eternity.

The film on which the musical is based (starringÂ Meryl Streep,Â Goldie Hawn, andÂ Bruce Willis) has earned cult status for its biting satire, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic performances byÂ Meryl Streep,Â Goldie Hawn, andÂ Bruce Willis. Directed byÂ Robert Zemeckis, the film explores themes of vanity, immortality, and the absurd lengths people go to in pursuit of eternal youth. Its sharp humor and campy tone, coupled with its innovative use of early CGI technology, have made it a standout in the genre.

Over the years,Â Death Becomes HerÂ has become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its queer appeal, memorable one-liners, and commentary on society's obsession with beauty and aging. Its enduring popularity is reflected in frequent revivals, tributes, and its influence on subsequent works in film and fashion.

Before the musical arrived on Broadway, it played at theÂ Cadillac Palace TheatreÂ inÂ ChicagoÂ in early 2024. Both the Chicago and original Broadway productions were led byÂ Megan Hilty,Â Jennifer Simard,Â Christopher Sieber, andÂ Michelle Williams.

So if you want perfection, look no further thanÂ Death Becomes Her.