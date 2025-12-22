Twelve Days of Christmas: Miriam Silverman

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman is back onstage this season in Audible Theater's world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt. She took a break from rehearsals to tell us about what makes the holidays special to her...

"I'm more of a Bing Crosby Frank Sinatra, even Ella Fitzgerald singing Christmas carols," she told BroadwayWorld. "I really like to sing Christmas carols. Miriam Silverman knows every Christmas carol! I like 'The First Noel' I like 'Silent Night.' I love decorating a tree alongside my menorah!"

Silverman won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her critically acclaimed performance as ‘Mavis’ in the Broadway production of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, as well as winning the 2023 Drama Desk Award for the same role at BAM. Silverman can currently be seen recurring on the Apple TV+ hit series “Your Friends and Neighbors” (and will be seen in the upcoming 2nd season), as well as “Landman” on Paramount+. Silverman will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix limited series “Vladimir” opposite Rachel Weisz. Other television and film include “The Night Agent” (Netflix), “Dead Ringers” (Amazon), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), “Fleishman is in Trouble” (Hulu), “The Blacklist” (NBC), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), the independent feature Motherland, Breaking, and the upcoming Sacrifice for Romain Gavras. Silverman’s other Broadway/New York theater credits include Junk (Lincoln Center), Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic Theater Company), You Got Older (Page 73), as well as Clubbed Thumb productions of Deep Blue Sound, Plano, and Find Me Here. Miriam holds a BA and MFA from Brown University.