WICKED: FOR GOOD Named 2025's 'Most Anticipated Film' at the Astra Midseason Movie Awards

Wicked: For Good, the upcoming conclusion of the Wicked movie, has been named the "Most Anticipated Film for the 2nd Half of 2025" as part of the 2025 Astra Midseason Movie Awards. The honorees were announced today by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, a group of industry professionals that recognize excellence in entertainment. The other nominees were Avatar: Fire and Ash, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman, and Weapons.

At the 8th Astra Film Awards, Wicked: Part One received a total of eight nominations, winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jon M. Chu. The movie won eight more awards at the Creative Arts Awards, also presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance. Take a look at all of Wicked's nominations and wins here and watch the trailer for Wicked: For Good below.

About Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

About The Astra Awards

The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA’s mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current membership includes actors, critics, creatives, journalists, podcasters, producers, publicists, and writers.