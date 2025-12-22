Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora & More Featured in CRAZY RICH ASIANS Musical Reading

A 29-hour reading for the musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians was held in New York City recently, with several members of the creative team sharing photos from inside. Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J. Shen participated as 'Rachel,' with Ruthie Ann Miles as 'Eleanor,' Liam Oh as 'Nick,' and Alyssa Joy Fox as 'Astrid.'

The musical features a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, music by Helen Park, and lyrics by Amanda Green and Tat Tong. Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu, who directed the original film, was also present at the reading.

"Wrapped up a week of joy with a 29-hour reading of CRAZY RICH ASIANS the musical with the most wonderful group of people. Grateful doesn’t begin to cut it," Park said on Instagram, sharing photos from the reading.

Also included in the workshop were Conrad Ricamora, Kelvin Moon Loh, Daniel K. Isaac, Jasmine Forsberg, Ryo Kamibayashi, Deborah S. Craig, Amy Keum, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Anne Fraser Thomas, Claire Kwon, Amanda Morton, and Mikayla Renfrow.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS takes a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 #1 New York Times bestselling novel CRAZY RICH ASIANS, the 2018 Warner Bros. film of the same name was directed by Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. The highly acclaimed multi-award-winning film, CRAZY RICH ASIANS was #1 at the box-office for three weeks in a row.