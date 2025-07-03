A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Panel Discussion Tickets to go on Sale This Weekend

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will be presenting a panel discussion for the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday!

The panel discussion will feature original 1975 cast members Kelly Bishop, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez, and Donna McKechnie. The event will be moderated by Broadway producer and director Richard Jay-Alexander.

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit. That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.