Video: Go Behind the Scenes of FROZEN at The Muny With Patti Murin as 'Anna'

The Muny has released a behind the scenes look at rehearsals for their upcoming production of Disney’s Frozen – opening on Sunday, July 6! The new video was taken at Wednesday's designer run and features a new look at Patti Murin reprising her Broadway performance as Princess Anna. The new production is set to run through July 14.

The cast also includes Hannah Corneau as Elsa, Jelani Remy as Kristoff, Bobby Conte as Hans, Kennedy Kanagawa as Olaf, Andrew A. Cano as Sven, Jared Gertner as Weselton, Maliah Strawbridge as Young Elsa and Isla Turner as Young Anna.

The production is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O’Neill (choreographer), Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor) and Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer).

The design team for Disney’s Frozen includes Tijana Bjelajac (scenic design), Robin L. McGee (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Kylee Loera (video design) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).

Full of magic and humor, Disney’s Frozen features beloved songs from the Oscar-winning 2013 film, along with a dozen new songs written for the stage. In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Anna and Elsa grow increasingly distant. When Elsa becomes queen and her hidden powers spiral out of control, she flees, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter. Determined to bring Elsa home to the castle, Anna embarks on an epic adventure with friends. It’s a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love. Disney’s Frozen includes music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee.