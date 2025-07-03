Video: Elizabeth McGovern Explains What AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Is All About

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elizabeth McGovern is returning to the New York stage for the first time in almost two decades in AVA: The Secret Conversations- a new play that she also wrote. The production, directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel and produced by Karl Sydow, will also feature Aaron Costa Ganis. What's it all about?

At the height of the Golden Age of Cinema, starlet Ava Gardner sat for a series of interviews with writer Peter Evans for him to glean the juicy details about her life story, her marriages to Mickey Rooney, Artie Shaw, and Frank Sinatra, and her turbulent relationship to Howard Hughes. Initially barred from publication, Evans’ account of a bygone era was published twenty-five years later with permission from Gardner’s estate and is now reimagined on stage.

"These conversations are more interesting to me than a straightforward rendition of her life because they really get into her character and the relationship that they had with one another, which is an important part of a biography," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's written by somebody with a point of view. I thought it was an interesting dynamic for the stage."

Watch in this video as the team chats more about the new play!