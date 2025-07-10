Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This morning, we're celebrating a decade of Hamilton memories with Thayne Jasperson's exclusive reflections, digging into this week's Broadway grosses, and announcing the launch of our all-new BroadwayWorld Games Center! Don't miss trending videos—including a first look at Totoro and Karis Oka singing from Beetlejuice Australia—plus photo galleries, industry moves, and updates on Wicked, The Outsiders, and the Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Thayne Jasperson Celebrates a Decade With HAMILTON: Reflections From the Last Original Cast Member Original Hamilton cast member Thayne Jasperson looks back on 10 years with the Broadway hit, from workshop beginnings to the 2025 Tony Awards reunion. Read the interview!



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/6/25 - Grosses and Attendance Down From Last Week Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/6/2025.



BroadwayWorld Launches the All-New Games Center Featuring Broadway Trivia & More BroadwayWorld, the leading source for theatre news and entertainment, has officially launched the BroadwayWorld Games Center, a brand-new destination for interactive Broadway-themed games designed for theatre fans of all ages.

The Entertainment Community Fund has officially joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition. Learn more about the Fund and about the the casino here.. ( more... Playwrights Jocelyn Bioh and Samuel D. Hunter and multi-sector leader Audrey Choi have joined the Dramatists Guild Foundation Board of Directors. Learn more here!. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday with Is New York Really a Safe Haven for School Arts Programs? Learn how to join!. ( more... Brent Comer, currently starring as Darrel in Broadway's The Outsiders, has joined the cast of Netflix's The Mosquito Bowl, marking his film debut. He will star alongside fellow Broadway alum Tom Francis in the film.. ( more... The previously announced Wicked Event Special concert has set a premiere date for Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, before streaming the next day on Peacock. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. . ( more...

Kenny Ortega to Executive Produce Live Action LEGO TV Musical

Kenny Ortega, known for projects like High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, is set to executive produce the first LEGO live-action musical television project.. (more...)

Stephen Schwartz has teased if the new songs written for the Wicked movie musical will be added into the stage production. Learn more about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's new songs now!. ( more... The Outsiders will be recorded at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, where it will be added to its Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT).. ( more... Conrad Ricamora, Helen J. Shen, and more have joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which recently began production. They join returning cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and more.. ( more... TDF will launch its 14th season of Autism Friendly Performances (AFP) with the 2025 Tony-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending next month. Learn more here!. ( more... La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its world-premiere musical The Heart, based on 'Réparer les Vivants' by Maylis de Kerangal. Learn more!. ( more... The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Wicked has just received its 4X Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. In celebration, Decca Broadway will release its first-ever 2-LP picture disc release of the album. . ( more... Andrew Lloyd Webber has named Jamie Lloyd's new production of Evita the best version of the musical he has seen. In a new video on the production's social media, Webber greets Rachel Zegler the cast after a performance.. ( more...

Hue Park Reveals Broadway Version of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Could Play Korea in 2028

Hue Park, writer of Maybe Happy Ending, discussed his Tony wins and upcoming Korean revival during a press conference in Seoul, according to The Korea Times.. (more...)

