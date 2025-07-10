Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Thayne Jasperson Celebrates a Decade With HAMILTON: Reflections From the Last Original Cast Member
Original Hamilton cast member Thayne Jasperson looks back on 10 years with the Broadway hit, from workshop beginnings to the 2025 Tony Awards reunion. Read the interview!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/6/25 - Grosses and Attendance Down From Last Week
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/6/2025.
BroadwayWorld Launches the All-New Games Center Featuring Broadway Trivia & More
BroadwayWorld, the leading source for theatre news and entertainment, has officially launched the BroadwayWorld Games Center, a brand-new destination for interactive Broadway-themed games designed for theatre fans of all ages.
|Exclusive: ZOMBIES 4 Stars Name Their Characters' Favorite Cast Albums
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of Zombies 4 arriving this week, BroadwayWorld caught up with actors Julian Lerner, Swayam Bhatia, and Mekonnen Knife, who all make their franchise debut in the movie. Watch the exclusive interview now!. (more...)
| Video: First Look at Totoro in New MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Trailer
by Stephi Wild
A brand new trailer has been released for the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: BEETLEJUICE Australia Star Karis Oka Sings 'Dead Mom'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Karis Oka singing 'Dead Mom' from Beetlejuice in Australia! Oka stars in the Melbourne production as Lydia Deetz, opposite the musical's composer, Eddie Perfect.. (more...)
| Photos: Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK'D Extends at Alley Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d. Learn more about the show and get a first look at production photos here! . (more...)
| Photos: Inside Sam Nasar's SAM & COMPANY Album Release Party
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Composer Sam Nasar and Producer Alexander Robertson hosted a release party for Nasar’s album, ‘Sam & Company’ at Disco Sally’s in Sir Henry’s Restaurant in New York. See photos here!. (more...)
Kenny Ortega to Executive Produce Live Action LEGO TV Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Kenny Ortega, known for projects like High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, is set to executive produce the first LEGO live-action musical television project.. (more...)
Hue Park Reveals Broadway Version of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Could Play Korea in 2028
by Joshua Wright
Hue Park, writer of Maybe Happy Ending, discussed his Tony wins and upcoming Korean revival during a press conference in Seoul, according to The Korea Times.. (more...)
"Open a new window
