THE OUTSIDERS Star Brent Comer Joins Tom Francis in THE MOSQUITO BOWL Movie

Brent Comer, currently starring as Darrel in Broadway's The Outsiders, has joined the cast of Netflix's The Mosquito Bowl, marking his film debut. The performer will play University of Notre Dame quarterback George Murphy, who, alongside several other football stars, finds himself training to fight in the Battle of Okinawa. Variety was the first to report this news.

As previously announced, Tom Francis, who received acclaim for his portrayal of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard, will also star in the drama film, which is written and directed by Peter Berg. Other cast members include Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, and Ray Nicholson. Berg wrote the film alongside Mark L. Smith. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Australia this August.

The Mosquito Bowl follows four of America’s top college football stars as they set aside their sports ambitions to enlist in the Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor. While preparing for the invasion of Okinawa, they play in a legendary game called "The Mosquito Bowl," featuring some of the greatest players in history. The film is based on the book of the same name by Buzz Bissinger, which chronicles this true story.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas