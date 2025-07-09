Stephen Schwartz Teases If New WICKED Movie Songs Will Be Added to Stage Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stephen Schwartz has teased if the new songs written for the Wicked movie musical will be added into the stage production. As recently reported, the upcoming Wicked: For Good will feature two new songs that were "necessary in this movie to help tell the story." One new song was written for Elphaba, with the help of Cynthia Erivo, and another song was written for Ariana Grande's Glinda.

Now would those new songs ever make their way into the stage show? While it may seem unlikely, Schwartz isn't shutting down the possibility.

"I would never say 'never.' As you probably know, this current version in São Paulo even included a snippet of something from the film that wasn't in the play. So you never know what we might end up doing."

Schwartz previously revealed that the soundtrack is being recorded this month in July. He continues to work on the new music "every day," also continuing to state that the new songs are imperative to the upcoming film, slated for release in November.

"The new songs were written because of the demand of the story, not, 'Oh, let's write a new song and stick it in just because…' The storytelling required it, and therefore they were created — the intention was that they were organic and not imposed on the movie."

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas