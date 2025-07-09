The Entertainment Community Fund Joins No Times Square Casino Coalition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund has officially joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition.



“We believe that a casino in in the heart of New York City takes Times Square in the wrong direction,” said Entertainment Community Fund President and CEO Joseph P. Benincasa. “Our Board opposes the Times Square casino bid. We believe it will create a less safe and secure neighborhood for those working on stage and behind the scenes who make Broadway and the entire NYC theater community vibrant.”



The announcement comes after the No Times Square Casino Coalition recently rallied against the casino in Duffy Square, featuring Tony-winning actress and producer LaChanze, Executive Director of Project FIND Mark Jennings, Carl Mulert from Local USA 829, Local 798, Angela Johnson from Local 798, Pat White from Local 764, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs Executive Director Danny Whitman.



“We’re glad to have the Entertainment Community Fund join the No Times Square Casino Coalition and take part in our tireless effort to ensure our neighborhood residents, local businesses, and theater community are protected from ramifications of a casino in the heart of Times Square,” said Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League.



The No Times Square Casino Coalition has grown to 35 members from resident, labor, business and civic organizations that represent the breadth of the Times Square community and are concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring.

Coalition members include: 54 Below, American Bus Association, ATPAM, Audience Rewards, Bar Centrale, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, CHEKPEDS, Council of Chelsea Block Associations, Encore Community Services, Entertainment Community Fund, Hell’s Kitchen Block Alliance, Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association, The Hippodrome, IATSE Local One, IATSE Local 306, IATSE Local 751, IATSE Local 764, IATSE Local 798, Joe Allen, Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association, National Organization for Women NYC (NOW-NYC), Orso, Project FIND, Sardi’s, TDF, Times Square Church, The Ali Forney Center, The Broadway League, The Shubert Organization, The Voice of Student Youth & Travel, The West 45th Street Block Association, The West 47th/48th Street Block Association, United Federation of Teachers (UFT), United Scenic Artists 829, Westside Neighborhood Alliance.