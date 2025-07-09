Conrad Ricamora, Helen J. Shen & More Join THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conrad Ricamora, Helen J. Shen, and more have joined the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which recently began production. The Broadway favorites are slated to join returning cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Broadway alum Tracie Thoms is also set to appear in the film, reprising the role of 'Lily' from the 2006 picture.

Details on Ricamora and Shen's roles are being kept under wraps. Variety reports that new additions to the cast also include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz.

The plot itself follows Priestley as she navigates her career amid the changing journalistic landscape and the decline of print media. Original director David Finkel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all back for the new installment. The movie is aiming for a release date of May 1, 2026. Take a look at an announcement teaser for the movie, which features several iconic quotes from the first film.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

About Helen J Shen

Helen J Shen can currently be seen as Claire in Maybe Happy Ending, where she made her Broadway debut. She has also been seen in MCC Theater’s musical The Lonely Few by Zoe Sarnak and Rachel Bonds, directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. She captivated audiences in Anna K. Jacobs and Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson’s musical Teeth at Playwrights Horizons, directed by Sarah Benson. Helen’s regional credits also include starring in Anna Ouyang Moench's Man of God at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at ACT of Connecticut. Helen earned a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan, receiving the esteemed Earl V. Moore Award.

About Conrad Ricamora

Ricamora can currently be seen on Broadway in Oh, Mary!, for which he received a Tony nomination. His other Broadway credits include Here Lies Love, The King And I (Lincoln Center, Grammy Nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Oh, Mary! (Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Little Shop of Horrors, Here Lies Love (Public Theater - Theatre World Award, Lortel nomination), Soft Power (Public Theater - Drama Desk, Lortel, Grammy Nominations). He has been seen on screen in “How To Die Alone,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” "Fire Island," and “The Resident.”