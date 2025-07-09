Kenny Ortega to Executive Produce Live Action LEGO TV Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kenny Ortega is entering the world of LEGO. The director, known for projects like High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, is set to executive produce the first LEGO live-action television project- and it's a musical.

Set in the world of LEGO Friends, the storyline follows a girl who constructs a world out of LEGO bricks, only to be magically transported to Heartlake City, where characters and places come to life. Filming will commence in London this August, with the new special set for release in 2026.

“I don’t know who’s more excited - my family or me. We are a LEGO-loving household, and receiving this invitation from the LEGO Group to join them in their first live-action musical is an absolute honor," said Oretga in a statement.

Paul Becker (Julie and the Phantoms, The Last of Us) has joined as director and choreographer. Songwriters and casting have yet to be announced. Produced by technology specialists, Final Pixel, the special will incorporate oversized LEGO elements alongside LED volume technology and real-time rendering with Unreal Engine.

Producer, director, and choreographer Kenny Ortega has brought many musicals to life through films and television movies, including Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical trilogy, Newsies, the first three Descendants films, Hannah Montana, and more. Most recently, he served as director and executive producer for the musical Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms.

Photo courtesy of LEGO