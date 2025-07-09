Video: BEETLEJUICE Australia Star Karis Oka Sings 'Dead Mom'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video of Beetlejuice Australia star Karis Oka singing "Dead Mom" as part of the musical's Australian premiere! Oka will star in the Melbourne production as Lydia Deetz, opposite the musical's composer, Eddie Perfect, in the title role. The musical phenomenon will depart Australia on September 11. The production will tour to Abu Dhabi in November 2025, and Singapore in January 2026.

Oka is a familiar face to Australian audiences having starred in the original Australian production of Six, the return season of Fangirls and the Australian premiere of Ride The Cyclone. On screen she has been seen in the hit SBS series Erotic Stories, Girl At The Window, Stan’s Population: 11 and opposite Rebel Wilson in The Deb.

As a Melbourne exclusive, the production stars Perfect as Beetlejuice, who also wrote the show’s music & lyrics. Joining him and Oka are theatre royalty Elise McCann (Groundhog Day, Matilda) as Barbara, Rob Johnson (Calamity Jane, The Torrents) as Adam, Erin Clare (9 to 5, Tell Me on a Sunday) as Delia and Tom Wren (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Winners and Losers) as Charles, Angelique Cassimatis as Miss Argentina, Andy Conaghan as Otho, Adam Lyon as Maxie Dean, Noni McCallum as Maxine/Juno and Rebecca Ordiz as Girl Scout.

The company is completed by Kerrie Anne Greenland, James Haxby, Fiorella Bamba, Kelsi Boyden, Louis Fontaine, Sara Haruta, Brady Kitchingham, Noah Missell, Daniel Raso, Callum Ryan, Taylor Scanlan, Rose Shannon-Duhigg, and William Tukia-Edwards.

For the uninitiated, Lydia Deetz is not your average teenager. She’s strange and unusual, with a darkly poetic soul and a keen eye for the otherworldly. As Lydia navigates a world filled with insufferable parents, recently deceased houseguests, and a mischievous demon who lives for chaos, she becomes the beating heart of BEETLEJUICE’s irreverent and wildly entertaining story.

It’s showtime, folks! BEETLEJUICE is more reckless, more irreverent and, frankly, more repellent than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton’s wonderfully demented film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher), with an original score by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton), make-up design by Joe Dulude II (Wicked), dance arrangements by David Dabbon and music producing by Matt Stine.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning Geffen Company motion picture with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The smash-hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton.