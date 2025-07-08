BroadwayWorld Launches the All-New Games Center Featuring Broadway Trivia & More

BroadwayWorld, the leading source for theatre news and entertainment, has officially launched the BroadwayWorld Games Center, a brand-new destination for interactive Broadway-themed games designed for theatre fans of all ages.

Broadway Trivia is the sixth theatrical game from BroadwayWorld, with more launches on the way this summer.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage our readers, and the launch of the BroadwayWorld Games Center is a direct response to our users demands for more games" said Allison Henry, Vice President of Operations at BroadwayWorld. "Alongside our daily news, reviews, photos, videos, lively message boards, and more, we're excited to add even more entertaining and interactive features to the site that let fans celebrate their love of Broadway in fun new ways."

The BroadwayWorld Games Center brings together all of the site’s popular daily and ongoing games in one place, offering users an immersive and engaging way to celebrate their love of Broadway. Visitors can now access a variety of games including:

Broadway Trivia (NEW) – Put your knowledge to the test with thousands of questions about Broadway shows, songs, cast members, theatre history, and more.

The Broadway Match-Up – Match actors to shows and roles in this casting-themed challenge.

The Broadway Scramble – Unscramble letters to guess the theatrical term or show title—featuring daily challenges and decades-themed categories.

Broadway Word Game – Play the daily game featuring a new Broadway-inspired word or phrase each day.

Tony Awards Trivia – Take on an endless quiz featuring Tony nominations and winners across decades.

Word Search– Race against the clock to find theatrical words, names, and titles in this fast-paced word search challenge.

The new Broadway Trivia game joins the lineup as the latest addition, offering a robust and replayable trivia experience that updates regularly and allows fans to challenge their friends and see how they rank.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

BroadwayWorld celebrated its 20th anniversary with a star-studded concert (benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS) on May 20, 2023, which was officially proclaimed BroadwayWorld Day in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams.

