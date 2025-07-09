WICKED Movie Concert Special Sets NBC and Peacock Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The previously announced Wicked Event Special concert has set a premiere date for Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, before streaming the next day on Peacock. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For the concert special, Erivo and Grande will be joined by their co-stars and other surprise guests to perform many songs from the first movie, as well as a sampling of music from Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters on November 21.

Wicked, based on the hit Broadway musical, tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande is Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Adapting Act 2 of the hit stage musical, Wicked: For Good picks up with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie is expected to also include other familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine" and "No Good Deed," along with two new numbers.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.