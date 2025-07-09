WICKED Broadway Cast Recording Certified 4X Platinum; Limited Edition Vinyl Coming in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Wicked has just received its 4X Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. In celebration of the newly minted RIAA status, Decca Broadway will release its first-ever 2-LP picture disc release of the album.

Available on October 3rd, this brand new vinyl variant will feature portraits of original Broadway cast members Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth pressed on a 2-LP picture disc alongside images from the Broadway show. It will also include a specially crafted zoetrope side, featuring beloved Wicked iconography that comes to life as the record spins. The collectible album, which was previously teased on social media, can be ordered HERE.

Wicked's Broadway album was first released on December 16, 2003, after being recorded on November 10, 2003. It was a huge hit upon its release, having since been certified platinum three times and winning the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. Various editions have been released over the years, including a deluxe edition and 5th and 15th anniversary special editions, which featured bonus tracks. The show itself earned three Tony Awards, along with critical acclaim for both Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.

Leading up to the release of the movie adaptation in 2024, the Broadway album saw huge increases in streaming between November 14 and 20, with Spotify users listening to some of the biggest songs, such as “Popular," “Defying Gravity," "Dancing Through Life," and more. Stream the album below.

Wicked is a world-renowned musical with music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show is loosely adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Maguire was inspired by the literary classic by L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Since its first show on Broadway in October 2003, Wicked has been seen by over 65 million people and played in 16 countries. Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 22nd year on Broadway. Part 1 of the blockbuster film adaptation opened on November 22, 2024, becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. The second part, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

