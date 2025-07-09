Hue Park Reveals Broadway Version of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Could Play Korea in 2028

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hue Park, the writer of Maybe Happy Ending, recently returned to Seoul after making history as the first Korean national to win a Tony Award. As reported by The Korea Times, Park spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, reflecting on the experience and sharing plans for the show’s return to Korea this fall.

Originally premiered in 2016, Maybe Happy Ending follows two helper robots navigating love and loss in a near-future Seoul. The musical made its Broadway debut in 2024 and won Best Book and Best Original Score at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Park recounted the surreal feeling of seeing the trophies in his New York apartment and addressed a running joke from his Tony acceptance speeches, clarifying that he is single and his longtime collaborator Will Aronson is married.

Producer Han Kyung-sook confirmed the musical will return to the Korean stage in October at the Doosan Art Center, using the original script and music. Han also hinted at a potential future staging of the Broadway version in Korea, possibly by 2028.

While Park acknowledged the growing interest in Korean musicals abroad, he was measured about labeling his work a “K-musical.” He also shared aspirations to bring other works, such as Il Tenore and Ghost Bakery, to international audiences.

“I’d be lying if I said there’s no pressure,” Park said. “But I’m lucky to have a creative partner like Will and we’ll keep complementing each other and moving forward.”