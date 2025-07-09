Photos: Inside Sam Nasar's SAM & COMPANY Album Release Party

The Broadway talent featured on the album includes Kevin Chamberlain, Marcus Martin, Ashlyn Maddox, and more.
Composer Sam Nasar and Producer Alexander Robertson hosted a release party for Nasar’s album, ‘Sam & Company’ at Disco Sally’s in Sir Henry’s Restaurant in New York. See photos here!
The album, a genre-spanning musical theatre collection which features the music of Sam Nasar, a full 13-piece band and a powerhouse cast of Broadway talent dropped last month and was released to directly support and benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The album was produced by Gene Fisch Jr., The York Theatre Company, Alexander Robertson, and Theatre Soundworks.
It’s not a song cycle; it’s not a musical. It treats musical theatre once again as the ‘popular’ genre, and features 10 standalone songs, each with unique stories kicking off with a classic, full-scale Broadway overture that sets the tone for all the follows. Composed by Sam Nasar, who also plays piano throughout the album, the music is conducted by Broadway conductor Patrick B. Phillips with orchestrations and arrangements by Jensen Krall. Music by Sam Nasar and lyricists for songs include Jackson Tucker-Meyer, Cayenne Douglass, Celine Snippe, Ted Bushman, Alyssa See-Tho, and Aaron Coleman.
The Broadway talent featured on the album includes Kevin Chamberlain, Marcus Martin, Ashlyn Maddox, Nadina Hassan, Fergie L. Philippe, Khailah Johnson along with social media stars, Cara Rose DiPietro and Alyssa Payne.
The band includes many current Broadway players including Diego Retana-Pagden, Lindsay Rosenberg, Danielle Giulini, Sarah Fazendin, Molly Goldman, Caitlin Thomas, Grace Fox, Ben Harris, and Marcel Penzes.
Sam & Company journeys through a wide variety of styles from golden age and musical comedy to big band, contemporary pop, and sweeping mega-musical ballads.
What made this release even more special is its mission: Proceeds from the album are being donated directly to support breast cancer research. The cause is deeply personal for both Gene Fisch Jr. and Sam Nasar, whose mothers were diagnosed with breast cancer and have since made full recovery. Art has the power to heal, inspire and drive change. As the cast and team came together, it became clear that nearly every person involved had a personal connection to breast cancer. That collective spirit of love and hope shines through the performances of every song.
Photo credit: Mia Shmariahu
Sam Nasar
Sam Nasar, Gayle Waxenberg
Sam Nasar, Ashlyn Maddox
Sam Nasar, Alexander Robertson, Alyssa Payne
Jim Kierstead, Marie Grace LaFarrara, Wendy Hall, Richard Hillman
Jensen Krall, Sam Nasar
Jensen Krall, Sam Nasar, Alexander Robertson
Gene Fisch Jr, Sam Nasar, Alexander Robertson
Dalia Ashurina, Alyssa Payne
Carmen Aurelia Quiñones, Alexander Robertson
Cara Rose DiPietro
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne, Sam Nasar
Alexander Robertson, Sam Nasar
Alexander Robertson, Loren Lester
Alexander Robertson, Cara Rose DiPietro, Sam Nasar
Alex Garfin, Brinley Degwert
