Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More

Video: Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, will be released. Get a look inside the recording studio, with Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis singing 'Wheels of a Dream'!



Video: The Teen Critics Take a Chance on MAMMA MIA! We are continuing Teen Critics with Ava (13), Ella (16), and Shea (14), who recently headed to the Winter Garden Theater to check out Mamma Mia! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!



Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli Join TITANIQUE Broadway Cast Titanique has announced some of its Broadway cast! Alongside Marla Mindelle, who will lead the Broadway company as Celine Dion, are Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli.

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/8/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Page 73 has named Adin Lenahan its 2026 Playwriting Fellow. Now in its 24th year, the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is the company's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have an Off-Broadway premiere in New York City.. ( more... Who knows better about where to eat in the theatre district than the people who hang out the most in the theatre district? We've asked the experts- BroadwayWorld readers/avid theatregoers to weigh in on which restaurants are their favorites to grab a bite before or after a Broadway show. The results are in.... ( more... The nominees for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been revealed, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, among others. In the socially voted categories of Favorite Broadway Debut, nominees include Jack Wolfe (Hadestown), Lizzy McAlpine (Floyd Collins), Meg Donnelly (Moulin Rouge!), Trisha Paytas (Beetlejuice), and more. . ( more...

Film Review: HAMNET, In Cinemas

by Gary Naylor

There are many times you catch yourself, as a parent, doing things you never thought you would do - worse, that you would scoff at if reported by others. I recall looking at one, probably both, of my sons in their crib and becoming aware that I couldn’t see or hear them breathing. You walk away (“It’s nothing”), then you come back. You pause. You tell yourself again that it’s ridiculous. But then you check, and the world falls back into order.. (more...)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to the role of 'Santiago'. Ricky Rojas created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical for the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019.. ( more... United Breast Cancer Foundation will mark its 25th anniversary with the inaugural Think Pink Gala, taking place March 14 at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. Learn more here!. ( more... Lyle Kessler’s Orphans was first performed in 1983, but you wouldn’t know that from this production. The tiny stage feels overcome by Sarah Beaton’s design, retro but not too retro, a space immune to the passing decades.. ( more... The audiobook of Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner, a memoir written by Marc Shaiman, is slated for release on the same day as print publication.. ( more... The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will take place this Sunday, January 11, 2026. Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, pre-show coverage, presenters, and more, in our guide!. ( more... In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,' David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has covered the song with a brand-new reimagining. Listen to it now.. ( more... Major new musical, Sea Witch will receive its world premiere at London's prestigious Theatre Royal Drury Lane with special performances on Sunday 1 March 2026 at 3pm and 7.30pm. . ( more... Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller will host the New York ceremony of the 41st Annual Artios Awards, as well as Harvey Guillén as the host in Los Angeles and Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Gunning as host of the London ceremony.. ( more...





