Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 09, 2026
January 9, 2026

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to start your day with the latest buzz from the stage and screen. Yesterday was packed with big announcements and exciting moments: the Titaniqué Broadway cast was revealed, featuring Jim Parsons and Deborah Cox among the stars, while Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis brought down the house with “Wheels of a Dream” at the Ragtime cast album recording. Our teen critics took a chance on Mamma Mia!, and the first photos are out from the special Ragtime listening party. Over in London, Dame Judi Dench took the stage at the Orange Tree Theatre fundraiser, while on screen, we got new trailers for both the Mel Brooks HBO documentary and School Spirits Season 3. Hungry for more? Check out the essential restaurant guide to NYC’s Theatre District and find out who’s vying for Favorite Broadway Debut at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Catch up on all this and more as you wake up with BroadwayWorld!


 

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME

The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, will be released. Get a look inside the recording studio, with Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis singing 'Wheels of a Dream'!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Chance on MAMMA MIA!

We are continuing Teen Critics with Ava (13), Ella (16), and Shea (14), who recently headed to the Winter Garden Theater to check out Mamma Mia! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image
Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli Join TITANIQUE Broadway Cast

Titanique has announced some of its Broadway cast! Alongside Marla Mindelle, who will lead the Broadway company as Celine Dion, are Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Judi Dench and More Perform From TWELFTH NIGHT at 2025 Orange Tree Theatre Fundraiser
by Stephi Wild
In January 2025, Gyles Brandreth and an all-star cast joined together for a special celebration of Twelfth Night, all in support of the Orange Tree Theatre's Shakespeare in Schools projects. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Watch the Trailer for New HBO Two-Part Mel Brooks Documentary
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for the HBO Original two-part documentary about Mel Brooks, the legendary writer behind Broadway's The Producers and Young Frankenstein, along with films like Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, and more. Check it out now.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Peyton List and Milo Manheim Return in SCHOOL SPIRITS Season 3 Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has dropped for Season 3 of School Spirits, the hit drama series starring Heathers The Musical star Peyton List and Milo Manheim. Check it out now.. (more...)

Video: ALADDIN Broadway Cast Performs a Medley on TODAY
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway cast of “Aladdin” recently appeared on TODAY to perform a four-song medley of songs from the hit musical as part of the Citi Concert Series. Check out the video here!. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party
by Bruce Glikas
The Ragtime cast got a first listen to the forthcoming cast recording at a special listening party. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the special event here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Meet the Cast of Matthew Libby’s DATA
by Jennifer Broski
Matthew Libby’s play DATA is getting ready to make its New York stage premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli starring Karan Brar reprising his role from the Arena Stage production, as Maneesh, as well as Brandon Flynn as Jonah, Sophia Lillis as Riley, and Justin H. Min as Alex. Check out photos of the cast!. (more...)
 
 
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/8/2026; Jobs In Audio, Video, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/8/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Page 73 Reveals 2026 Playwriting Fellow and Writers Group
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Page 73 has named Adin Lenahan its 2026 Playwriting Fellow. Now in its 24th year, the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is the company's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have an Off-Broadway premiere in New York City.. (more...)    
27 Best Restaurants in the Theatre District in NYC
by Sidney Paterra
Who knows better about where to eat in the theatre district than the people who hang out the most in the theatre district? We've asked the experts- BroadwayWorld readers/avid theatregoers to weigh in on which restaurants are their favorites to grab a bite before or after a Broadway show. The results are in.... (more...)
Jack Wolfe, Meg Donnelly, Among Nominees for Favorite Broadway Debut at 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards
by Josh Sharpe
The nominees for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been revealed, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, among others. In the socially voted categories of Favorite Broadway Debut, nominees include Jack Wolfe (Hadestown), Lizzy McAlpine (Floyd Collins), Meg Donnelly (Moulin Rouge!), Trisha Paytas (Beetlejuice), and more. . (more...)

Film Review: HAMNET, In Cinemas
by Gary Naylor
There are many times you catch yourself, as a parent, doing things you never thought you would do - worse, that you would scoff at if reported by others. I recall looking at one, probably both, of my sons in their crib and becoming aware that I couldn’t see or hear them breathing. You walk away (“It’s nothing”), then you come back. You pause. You tell yourself again that it’s ridiculous. But then you check, and the world falls back into order.. (more...)

Ricky Rojas to Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Santiago'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to the role of 'Santiago'. Ricky Rojas created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical for the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019.. (more...)
Bernadette Peters, Melissa Errico, and More Set For United Breast Cancer Foundation's THINK PINK GALA
by Stephi Wild
United Breast Cancer Foundation will mark its 25th anniversary with the inaugural Think Pink Gala, taking place March 14 at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. Learn more here!. (more...)
Review: ORPHANS, Jermyn Street Theatre
by Clementine Scott
Lyle Kessler’s Orphans was first performed in 1983, but you wouldn’t know that from this production. The tiny stage feels overcome by Sarah Beaton’s design, retro but not too retro, a space immune to the passing decades.. (more...)
Marc Shaiman to Launch Book Tour for NEVER MIND THE HAPPY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The audiobook of Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner, a memoir written by Marc Shaiman, is slated for release on the same day as print publication.. (more...)
How to Stream the 83rd Annual Golden Globes Live on Paramount+
by Josh Sharpe
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will take place this Sunday, January 11, 2026. Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, pre-show coverage, presenters, and more, in our guide!. (more...)
Listen: David Byrne Covers Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' for 5th Anniversary
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,' David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has covered the song with a brand-new reimagining. Listen to it now.. (more...)
Michelle Visage and More Will Star in SEA WITCH World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Stephi Wild
Major new musical, Sea Witch will receive its world premiere at London's prestigious Theatre Royal Drury Lane with special performances on Sunday 1 March 2026 at 3pm and 7.30pm. . (more...)
Jeff Hiller, Harvey Guillén and Jessica Gunning to Host the 41st Artios Awards in NY, LA and London
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller will host the New York ceremony of the 41st Annual Artios Awards, as well as Harvey Guillén as the host in Los Angeles and Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Gunning as host of the London ceremony.. (more...)


 

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"High flying, adored
Did you believe in your wildest moments
All this would be yours"

- Evita

