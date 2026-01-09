Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 9, 2026- BUG Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to start your day with the latest buzz from the stage and screen. Yesterday was packed with big announcements and exciting moments: the Titaniqué Broadway cast was revealed, featuring Jim Parsons and Deborah Cox among the stars, while Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis brought down the house with “Wheels of a Dream” at the Ragtime cast album recording. Our teen critics took a chance on Mamma Mia!, and the first photos are out from the special Ragtime listening party. Over in London, Dame Judi Dench took the stage at the Orange Tree Theatre fundraiser, while on screen, we got new trailers for both the Mel Brooks HBO documentary and School Spirits Season 3. Hungry for more? Check out the essential restaurant guide to NYC’s Theatre District and find out who’s vying for Favorite Broadway Debut at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Catch up on all this and more as you wake up with BroadwayWorld!
Video: Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME
The 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, will be released. Get a look inside the recording studio, with Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis singing 'Wheels of a Dream'!
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Chance on MAMMA MIA!
We are continuing Teen Critics with Ava (13), Ella (16), and Shea (14), who recently headed to the Winter Garden Theater to check out Mamma Mia! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli Join TITANIQUE Broadway Cast
Titanique has announced some of its Broadway cast! Alongside Marla Mindelle, who will lead the Broadway company as Celine Dion, are Jim Parsons, Deborah Cox, Frankie Grande and Constantine Rousouli.
| Video: Judi Dench and More Perform From TWELFTH NIGHT at 2025 Orange Tree Theatre Fundraiser
by Stephi Wild
In January 2025, Gyles Brandreth and an all-star cast joined together for a special celebration of Twelfth Night, all in support of the Orange Tree Theatre's Shakespeare in Schools projects. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Trailer for New HBO Two-Part Mel Brooks Documentary
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been released for the HBO Original two-part documentary about Mel Brooks, the legendary writer behind Broadway's The Producers and Young Frankenstein, along with films like Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, and more. Check it out now.. (more...)
Video: Peyton List and Milo Manheim Return in SCHOOL SPIRITS Season 3 Trailer
Video: ALADDIN Broadway Cast Performs a Medley on TODAY
| Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party
by Bruce Glikas
The Ragtime cast got a first listen to the forthcoming cast recording at a special listening party. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the special event here! . (more...)
| Photos: Meet the Cast of Matthew Libby’s DATA
by Jennifer Broski
Matthew Libby’s play DATA is getting ready to make its New York stage premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli starring Karan Brar reprising his role from the Arena Stage production, as Maneesh, as well as Brandon Flynn as Jonah, Sophia Lillis as Riley, and Justin H. Min as Alex. Check out photos of the cast!. (more...)
Film Review: HAMNET, In Cinemas
by Gary Naylor
There are many times you catch yourself, as a parent, doing things you never thought you would do - worse, that you would scoff at if reported by others. I recall looking at one, probably both, of my sons in their crib and becoming aware that I couldn’t see or hear them breathing. You walk away (“It’s nothing”), then you come back. You pause. You tell yourself again that it’s ridiculous. But then you check, and the world falls back into order.. (more...)
|
