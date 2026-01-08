 tracker
Video: Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME

The cast album will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on February 6 and April 3.

By: Jan. 08, 2026

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively. Get a look inside the recording studio, with Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis singing 'Wheels of a Dream'!

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and lush original orchestrations by William David Brohn—all of whom won Tony Awards for their work—Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. 

Ragtime stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production was directed by Lear deBessonet, with music director James Moore conducting a 28-piece orchestra. 

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



