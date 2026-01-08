 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party

The cast album will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively.

By: Jan. 08, 2026

The Ragtime cast got a first listen to the forthcoming cast recording at a special listening party. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the special event below! 

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2025 Broadway cast recording of Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, directed by Lear deBessonet, will be released digitally on January 9, 2026, with CD and vinyl releases to follow on February 6 and April 3, respectively.

Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and lush original orchestrations by William David Brohn—all of whom won Tony Awards for their work—Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. 

Ragtime stars Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production was directed by Lear deBessonet, with music director James Moore conducting a 28-piece orchestra. 

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Billy Cohen, Anna Grace Barlow, Ben Levi Ross, Nichelle Nichols and Rodd Cyrus

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Colin Donnell, Lynn Ahrens and Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
LCT Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and LCT Producer Nicole Kastrinos

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Caissie Levy and Colin Donnell

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Colin Donnell, Lynn Ahrens and Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Joshua Henry, Brandon Uranowitz and Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Nichelle Nichols and Allison Blackwell

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Concord Theatricals Record Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven, Caissie Levy, Lynn Ahrens and Colin Donnell

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Ellie Fishman, Joshua Henry, Brandon Uranowitz and Morgan Marcell

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Concord Theatricals Record Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Lynn Ahrens

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Concord Theatricals Record Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven, LCT Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet, LCT Producer Nicole Kastrinos and LCT Chief Marketing Officer Robert Jones

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Lynn Ahrens, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Cast Members from "Ragtime"

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Joshua Henry and Briana Carlson-Goodman

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Nick Barrington and Jackson Parker Gill

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Concord Theatricals Record Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven, Lynn Ahrens, Brandon Uranowitz and Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Brandon Uranowitz and Caissie Levy

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Allison Blackwell and The Cast of "Ragtime"

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Nick Barrington, Ellie May Sennett and Jackson Parker Gill

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
John Clay III and Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Ben Levi Ross and Anna Grace Barlow

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
LCT Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet, LCT Producer Nicole Kastrinos and LCT Chief Marketing Officer Robert Jones

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
John Clay III and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the RAGTIME Cast Recording Listening Party Image
Colin Donnell and Joshua Henry



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos