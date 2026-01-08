Bernadette Peters, Melissa Errico, and More Set For United Breast Cancer Foundation's THINK PINK GALA

United Breast Cancer Foundation will mark its 25th anniversary with the inaugural Think Pink Gala, taking place March 14 at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

The event will feaure performances by Bernadette Peters, Melissa Errico, Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA, Simone Dinnerstein, Amanda Forsyth, Matthew Cairns, and Brittany Olivia Logan. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as musical director.

The evening’s menu is designed by a vanguard of culinary talent. Cumulatively, this quartet represents a career legacy of over 40 Michelin stars earned and maintained at the world’s most elite dining institutions.

Learn more, make a donation, or purchase a ticket here.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation

Founded in October 2000, United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that began as a small grassroots organization serving low-income, under and non-insured women and men in New York State. UBCF is headquartered in Huntington Station, NY and has regional offices in Arkansas, and Maryland. The organization serves women, men and their families across the country through 8 life-supporting patient and family programs.

Ms. Stephanie Mastroianni, Executive Director since 2001, has shaped UBCF into the wonderful organization that it is today due in large part to her personal experience with breast cancer. Stephanie's mother, Audrey B. Mastroianni, passed away from this disease at the age of 42.