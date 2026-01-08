Photos: Meet the Cast of Matthew Libby’s DATA

Matthew Libby’s play DATA is getting ready to make its New York stage premiere, directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Weather Girl, Becoming Eve) starring Karan Brar (“Jessie”) reprising his role from the Arena Stage production, as Maneesh, as well as Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) as Jonah, Sophia Lillis (It) as Riley, and Justin H. Min (“The Umbrella Academy”) as Alex.

Matthew Libby’s suspenseful new play DATA pulls back the curtain on Silicon Valley's darkest ambitions. When a brilliant young programmer learns his own algorithm is the key to a massive AI surveillance project, he’s forced to challenge the tech world he once dreamt of joining. Confronting today's most controversial headlines, this subversive thriller follows the terrifying choices at our fingertips—and the high cost of disrupting a system that tracks your every move.

The strictly limited 11-week Off-Broadway engagement will begin Friday, January 9, 2026 ahead of an opening on Sunday, January 25, 2026 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The creative team for DATA includes Enver Chakartash (Costume Design), Marsha Ginsberg (Set Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music and Sound Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design) and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski