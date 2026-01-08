BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/8/2026; Jobs In Audio, Video, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/8/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - BroadwayWorld: Video Content Lead

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with experience in video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team. We're on the hunt for Broadway-savvy videographers/video content creators to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, you'll get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

JOB TITLE: Company Manager REPORTS TO: President & Executive Producer and General Manager OBJECTIVE: Assist and provide support to the Executive Producer. Ensure that all artists have a positive overall experience working with Casa Mañana. HOURS: Full Time Exempt Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Evening and Weekend hours based on production schedule JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: • Provide Executive Assistant support to President & Executive Producer •... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Theater Coordinator

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is looking to hire a full-time, year round Technical Theater Coordinator (aka Technical Director) to collaborate with and support the various performing arts departments at Santa Monica High School with the intention of building and teaching a CTE course in Stagecraft at the high school. In addition to SAMOHI’s Barnum Hall and Humanities Centers theaters, the campus will be adding a new Black Box Theater in 2027. This person may also be called upo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehand: Electrics Department

Stagehand: Electrics Department Little Island seeks stagehands with a focus in lighting to join the Artistic Programming Department. In this role, you will be responsible for installing, operating, and maintaining lighting elements for a variety of multi-disciplinary events and performances achieving Little Island’s artistic goals. A successful electrics stagehand will be a flexible team member with a passion for supporting artistic needs, strong problem-solving skills and experience in ente... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehand: Carpentry Department

Little Island is seeking stagehands with a focus in carpentry to join the Artistic Programming Department. In this role you will be responsible for installing, operating and maintaining the scenic and properties elements for a wide range of multi-disciplinary events and performances in service to achieving Little Island’s artistic goals. A successful carpentry stagehand will be a flexible team member with a passion for supporting artistic needs, strong problem-solving skills and extensive ha... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stagehand: Audio Department

Little Island seeks stagehands with a focus in audio to join the Artistic Programming Department. In this role you will be responsible for installing, operating and maintaining audio elements for a wide range of multi-disciplinary events and performances in service to achieving Little Island’s artistic goals. A successful audio stagehand will be a flexible team player with a passion for supporting artistic goals, strong problem-solving skills, a keen ear for audio quality and experience in ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Electrician

Little Island seeks a Production Electrician to join the Artistic Programming team. In this role you will be responsible for supervising the installation, operation and maintenance of lighting elements for a variety of multi-disciplinary events and performances, working with the repertory design team and project-specific designers to translate lighting design drawings into complete working systems. A successful Production Electrician will be a flexible team member with a passion for supporti... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Audio

Little Island seeks a Production Audio to join the Artistic Programming team. In this role you will be responsible for supervising the installation, operation and maintenance of the audio elements for a variety of multi-disciplinary events and performances, working with the repertory design team and project-specific designers to translate sound design drawings into complete working systems. A successful Production Audio will be a flexible team member with a passion for supporting artistic ne... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Production Management: Seasonal Associates and Assistants

Little Island is seeking seasonal support staff with a focus in production management to work alongside the Production Manager and the Artistic Programming Department. In these roles, you will be responsible for supporting the planning, execution, and on-site management of Little Island’s artistic season. The ideal candidates are collaborative team members with a passion for supporting artistic needs, excellent problem solving and project management skills and experience in theatrical or li... (more)

Internships - Crew : 2026 Glimmerglass Apprentice Positions- Summer Seasonal

ABOUT THE PROGRAM The Glimmerglass Festival Apprenticeship Program reinforces the company’s decades-long history of mentoring and educating theatre professionals. The company offers hourly-paid summer Apprenticeships in Artistic, Company Administration, and Production disciplines across the Company. Our Apprenticeship Program provides a unique combination of practical work, mentorship, and educational programs, each designed to further professional growth. Our Apprenticeship Program is gea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Senior Creative Director, Broadway

Situation is a leading full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in live experience-based brands, including Broadway’s biggest blockbusters and iconic institutions like The Metropolitan Opera and the Empire State Building. We create ambitious, culturally fluent campaigns that move audiences. We’re seeking a Senior Creative Director with direct Broadway experience to lead full advertising campaigns for live theatrical brands. This is a hands-on creative leadership role for som... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico

TCG is seeking member for the 2026 The Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico cohort. The program’s structure brings national recognition to a cohort of early-career leaders, creates a learning space for affinity and accountability, and expands their network of empowering relationships with leaders across the country. In 2026, the Rising Leaders of Puerto Rico program will form a cohort of six exceptionally talented early-career leaders from across Puerto Rico who are advancing their careers in the U.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Florida Repertory Theatre Seeks Marketing Manager About Florida Repertory Theatre Florida Repertory Theatre (floridarep.org) is a professional theatre company serving all of Southwest Florida. Celebrating its 28th year of award-winning regional theatre in downtown Fort Myers, we are non-profit theatre company that produces a wide variety of musicals, comedies and dramas such as Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tuesdays with Morrie and rolling... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Charge Artist

The Naples Players (Naples, FL) Full-Time, Hourly/Exempt The Naples Players (TNP), one of the nation’s leading community-based theatres, is seeking a skilled and motivated Scenic Charge Artist to join our award-winning production team. Following a $22M renovation of our state-of-the-art facility in downtown Naples, TNP is expanding its technical and production staff to support an ambitious season of musicals, plays, and educational programming. Position Summary The Scenic Charge Artist is... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Carpenter

The Naples Players (Naples, FL) Full-Time, Hourly/Exempt The Naples Players (TNP), one of the nation’s leading community-based theatres, is seeking a skilled and motivated Lead Carpenter to join our award-winning production team. Following a $22M renovation of our state-of-the-art facility in downtown Naples, TNP is expanding its technical and production staff to support an ambitious season of musicals, plays, and educational programming. Position Summary The Lead Carpenter is responsib... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: TECHNICAL DIRECTOR/DESIGNER - SHREK THE MUSICAL

The Technical Director (TD) will be responsible for overseeing technical aspects of the school's theatre production, including set design and construction, sound, and props. The TD works closely with the Theatre Director, Lighting Designer, students, and other faculty members to ensure high-quality technical support for theatrical productions. This position requires strong leadership skills, technical expertise, and a passion for working with high school students in a collaborative, educational ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: PERUSAL RECORDING FOR WRITERS | MAKE YOUR SCRIPT MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR PRODUCERS

PERUSAL creates 10–15 minute audio excerpts of plays, screenplays, and musicals, think of it as a teaser for your script. It’s an accessible, industry-ready way to share your script, and an easier way for producers to discover new work. The Process: 1. Writers sign up and purchase a recording. 2. We help you identify the most compelling 10-15 min of your scripts 3. We record with professional actors 4. We upload to our platform for you to share and producers to access. We’re currently... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Drama Works Theatre: Seeking Director for 2026 Play

Drama Works Theatre (Old Saybrook, Connecticut) seeks a director for its upcoming production of THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY. A serious comedy about the value of family and friendship, the importance of self-forgiveness, and the special healing joy that comes to those who know how to “drink life to the dregs,” Mark Dunn’s THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY tells the story of an East Texas family—a mother, daughter and grandmother—who face tragedy and assorted misfortunes head-on with the help o... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Technical Theater Internships

The Naples Players is seeking motivated, confident, and creative theatre artists for our Summer Internship Program. Interns will work closely with the professional full-time staff members in mounting the summer 2026 season. Qualified interns may also have the opportunity to assist or fully design for TNP's main stage and educational theater program. 26-27 Shows will be announced February 1st. The summer includes a major contemporary main stage musical, a teen production, a student produced s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Choreographer for Shrek: The Musical

We are seeking a Choreographer for Beverly Theatre Guild's spring musical "Shrek." We are a community theatre on the south side of Chicago. Show dates are April 24th through 26th. We are offering a stipend of $1100. To apply, please send a resume and letter of interest to president@beverlytheatreguild.org... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Director for Shrek: The Musical

We are seeking a director for Beverly Theatre Guild's spring musical "Shrek." We are a community theatre on the south side of Chicago. Show dates are April 24th through 26th. We are offering a stipend of $1100. To apply, please send a resume and letter of interest to president@beverlytheatreguild.org. Applications due January 4th... (more)