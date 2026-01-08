Video: Judi Dench and More Perform From TWELFTH NIGHT at 2025 Orange Tree Theatre Fundraiser





In January 2025, Gyles Brandreth and an all-star cast joined together for a special celebration of Twelfth Night, all in support of the Orange Tree Theatre's Shakespeare in Schools projects. Guests at the performance included Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Simon Callow, Robert Lindsay, Anne Reid, Gyles Terera, and Penelope Wilton.

Some of Britain's best-loved entertainers took a look back on their performances in Shakespeare’s masterpiece of mistaken identity – all accompanied by Stefan Bednarczyk at the piano.

Check out the full performance in the video here!

For over 30 years, the Orange Tree Theatre's Shakespeare in Schools projects have ignited a love for theatre and Shakespeare, reaching over 10,000 children last year with timeless stories of magic, drama, and inspiration.