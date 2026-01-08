The nominees for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been revealed, including Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more. Additionally, in the socially voted categories of Favorite Broadway Debut, nominees include Jack Wolfe (Hadestown), Lizzy McAlpine (Floyd Collins), Meg Donnelly (Moulin Rouge!), Trisha Paytas (Beetlejuice), and more.

Wicked: For Good, Zombies 4, KPop Demon Hunters, and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires have received nominations for Favorite Soundtrack, also a socially voted category. Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger has also received a nomination for the socially voted category of favorite on screen for Building the Band, alongside AJ McLean, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland. Check out the full list of nominees below.

The awards ceremony will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be heard on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Artists receiving several nominations include Alex Warren, Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, Ed SHeeran, Ella Langley, GloRilla, Grupo Frontera, HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Jelly Roll, JENNIE, j-hope, KATSEYE, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Linkin Park, LISA, Mariah the Scientist, MOLIY, Morgan Wallen, Myles Smith, RAYE, ROSEì, Sabrina Carpenter, Shinedown, sombr, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots and Zara Larsson.

The 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2025, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2026. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations, and will showcase the stories of the winning artists’ road to #1.

Artists receiving several nominations include Alex Warren, Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, Ed SHeeran, Ella Langley, GloRilla, Grupo Frontera, HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Jelly Roll, JENNIE, j-hope, KATSEYE, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Linkin Park, LISA, Mariah the Scientist, MOLIY, Morgan Wallen, Myles Smith, RAYE, ROSEì, Sabrina Carpenter, Shinedown, sombr, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots and Zara Larsson. All nominees are listed below.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, allowing iHeartRadio listeners to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Photographer, Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition and Favorite K-pop Collab. Social voting begins today, January 8, and will close on March 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting here.

Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Song of the Year:

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else” – Benson Boone

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Pop Artist of the Year:

Pop Song of the Year:

Best New Artist (Pop):

Alex Warren

Jessie Murph

Myles Smith

Ravyn Lenae

sombr

Duo/Group of the Year:

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Shinedown

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration:

“All The Way” – BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman

“APT.” – ROSEì & Bruno Mars

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Timeless” – The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Country Song of the Year:

“After All The Bars Are Closed” – Thomas Rhett

“Good News” – Shaboozey

“Liar” – Jelly Roll

“Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen

“Whiskey Drink” – Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Chase Matthew

Ella Langley

Hudson Westbrook

Josh Ross

Zach Top

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“NOKIA” – Drake

“Outside” – Cardi B

“The Largest” – BigXthaPlug

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

MOLIY

PLUTO

Real Boston Richey

YKNIECE

ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year:

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B):

Jenevieve

Kwn

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Sailorr

World Artist of the Year:

Ayra Starr

Jackson Wang

JO1

MOLIY

Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year:

“Back To Friends” – sombr

“Ensenada” – Sublime

“One Eyed Bastard” – Green Day

“Stargazing” – Myles Smith

“The Contract” – Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Cage the Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sublime

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alternative):

almost monday

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Role Model

sombr

Rock Song of the Year:

“Afterlife” – Evanescence

“Bad Guy” – Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya

“Dance, Kid, Dance” – Shinedown

“Even If It Kills Me” – Papa Roach

“Heavy Is the Crown” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Linkin Park

Papa Roach

Shinedown

Sleep Token

Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock):

Architects

Poppy

Return to Dust

Sleep Theory

Spiritbox

Dance Song of the Year:

“Blessings” – Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas

“In My Arms” – ILLENIUM & HAYLA

“No Broke Boys” – Disco Lines & Tinashe

“Save My Love” – Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION

“Won't Be Possible” – Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

John Summit

Martin Garrix

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

“Angel” – Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos

“DEGENERE” – Myke Towers & benny blanco

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Qué Pasaría…” – Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny

“Soltera” – Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

J Balvin

Karol G

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban):

Alleh Mezher

Beéle

De La Rose

Dei V

Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Bonito” – Luis Angel “El Flaco”

“El Amor De Mi Vida” – Calibre 50

“Flores” – Xavi

“Hecha Pa' Mi” – Grupo Frontera

“Lejos Estamos Mejor” – Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Alejandro Fernández

Carin León

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Clave Especial

Edgardo Nuñez

Los Dos De Tamaulipas

Óscar Maydon

Oscar Ortiz

K-pop Artist of the Year:

JENNIE

j-hope

Jin

LISA

ROSEì

K-pop Group of the Year:

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year:

“APT.” – ROSEì & Bruno Mars

“Golden” – HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

“JUMP” – BLACKPINK

“Killin' It Girl” – j-hope feat. GloRilla

“like JENNIE” – JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop):

82Major

AllDay Project

Cortis

Hearts2Hearts

Meovv

Songwriter of the Year:

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Cal Shapiro

Charlie Handsome

Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year:

Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category

(New for 2026) Favorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category

(New for 2026) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category

Addison Rae, “Addison”

Alex Warren, “You'll Be Alright, Kid”

Audrey Hobert , “Who's the Clown?”

Calum Hood, “ORDER chaos ORDER”

Coco Jones , “Why Not More?”

JADE, “THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!”

JENNIE, “Ruby”

LISA, “Alter Ego”

Michael Clifford, “SIDEQUEST”

Perrie, “Perrie”

sombr, “I Barely Know Her”

Tucker Wetmore, “What Not To”

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams

Adam DeGross for Post Malone

Anna Lee for Coldplay

baeth for Tate McRae

Chris Cornejo for Shakira

Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry

Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish

Hyghly for The Weeknd

Joshua Halling for Oasis

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes

Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)”

“F1 the Album”

“Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”

“Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

“Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”

“Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack”

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)”

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category

Benson Boone, Cover song

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage

Billie Eilish, “when the party’s over” silent loop

Coldplay, Crowd cam

Dua Lipa, Surprise guest

Jonas Brothers , Surprise guest

KATSEYE, “Gnarly” dance break

Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night

ROLE MODEL, Sally

Sabrina Carpenter , Celebrity “Juno” arrest

Tate McRae , Fan cam on stage

Zara Larsson, “Lush Life” star

(New for 2026) Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category

“Blink” – Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE

“BORN AGAIN” – LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

“BUCK” – Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh

“Confessions” – Flo Rida , HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell

“Dirty Work” – aespa feat. Flo Milli

“ExtraL” – JENNIE, Doechii

“EYES CLOSED” – JISOO X ZAYN

“Illegal + SEVENTEEN” – PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN

“On My Mind” – Alex Warren & ROSÉ

“Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” – j-hope, Miguel

“TOO BAD” – G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak

“WE PRAY (TWICE Version)” – Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz