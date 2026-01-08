Jeff Hiller, Harvey Guillén and Jessica Gunning to Host the 41st Artios Awards in NY, LA and London

Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”) will host the New York ceremony of the 41st Annual Artios Awards, as well as Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as the host in Los Angeles and Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”) as host of the London ceremony.

The ceremonies will be held at the Edison Ballroom in New York, The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and One Moorgate Place in London on Thursday, February 26, 2026. First held in 1985, the annual awards celebration honors the contributions of casting professionals in film, television (both scripted and unscripted), short films, commercials, and theater. Additionally, special honorees are chosen for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are selected by members of the Casting Society.

Honorees for the 41st Annual Artios Awards, which will be presented at the ceremonies are:

The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award will be presented to Broadway Cares. The Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement will be presented to Ayo Davis. The Hoyt Bowers Award will be presented to casting director Julie Ashton. The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, given for outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes that have in turn supported the casting community, will be presented to former CSA administrator and casting professional Laura Adler. The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting will be presented to Kate Rhodes James. The Global Impact Award will be presented to GAP Workshops.

Additionally, CSA has announced the nominees for the 41st Annual Artios Awards in the film and London theatre categories, as listed below. CSA previously announced the television (scripted and unscripted), theater, commercials, short film, and short-form series nominees HERE.

LONDON THEATRE **NEW CATEGORY**

MY MASTER BUILDER: Sophie Holland

OEDIPUS: Jim Carnahan, Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: Jill Green, Associate Casting Director: Olivia Laydon

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: Alastair Coomer

THE LITTLE FOXES: Jessica Ronane

TITANIQUE: James Pearson, Rosie Pearson

FEATURE: BIG BUDGET: COMEDY

JAY KELLY: Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

MATERIALISTS: Douglas Aibel, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner

THE NAKED GUN: Carmen Cuba, Associate Casting Director: Judith Sunga, Location Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME: Douglas Aibel (US Casting), Jina Jay (UK Casting), Alexandra Montag (German Casting), Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner

WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY: Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Location Casting Director: Martin Ware, Location Associate Casting Director: Olivia Brittain

WICKED: FOR GOOD: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Ryan Bernard Tymensky, Location Casting Director: Tamsyn Manson

FEATURE: BIG BUDGET: DRAMA

BUGONIA: Jennifer Venditti, Associate Casting Director: Alan Scott Neal

F1: THE MOVIE: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon, Location Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris, Tara Mazzucca

FRANKENSTEIN: Robin D. Cook, Associate Casting Director: Jonathan Oliveira

HAMNET: Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Amos

MARTY SUPREME: Jennifer Venditti, Associate Casting Director: Alan Scott Neal, Location Casting Director: Ko Iwagami

SINNERS: Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis

FEATURE: ANIMATED

ELIO: Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum, Associate Casting Director: Lexi Diamond

THE BAD GUYS 2: Christi Soper Hilt, Associate Casting Director: Lara Boushehri

ZOOTOPIA 2: Grace C. Kim

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: COMEDY

ETERNITY: Tiffany Mak, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

FRIENDSHIP: Melissa DeLizia

OH, HI!: Kate Geller, Associate Casting Director: Ross Shenker

RENTAL FAMILY: Kei Kawamura

THE WEDDING BANQUET: Jenny Jue, Associate Casting Director: Candice Elzinga

TWINLESS: Jessica Munks, Location Casting Director: Simon Max Hill

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: DRAMA

BLUE MOON: Olivia Scott-Webb, Associate Casting Director: Simon Higgins

ELEANOR THE GREAT: Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Associate Casting Director: Leah Shapiro

NUREMBERG: John Papsidera, Anna Kennedy, Associate Casting Director: Emily Bohbrink, Location Casting Director: Francesco Vedovati

PILLION: Kahleen Crawford

SENTIMENTAL VALUE: Avy Kaufman

TRAIN DREAMS: Avy Kaufman, Location Casting Director: Nike Imoru

FEATURE: INTERNATIONAL

KOKUHO: Masunobu Motokawa

SOUND OF FALLING: Karimah El-Giamal

THE FISHERMAN: Mawuko Kuadzi

FEATURE: LOW BUDGET: COMEDY OR DRAMA

ALL THAT WE LOVE: Charlene Lee, Associate Casting Director: Danny Gordon

BOB TREVINO LIKES IT: Kate Geller, Associate Casting Director: Ross Shenker

GRIFFIN IN SUMMER: Betsy Ware Fippinger, Location Casting Director: Erica Arvold

PLAINCLOTHES: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Amelia Rasche McCarthy

SORRY, BABY: Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris

WE STRANGERS: Erica A. Hart, Location Casting Director: Lauren Port