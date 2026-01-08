Ricky Rojas to Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Santiago'

Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to the role of 'Santiago' beginning Tuesday, January 27th at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Pepe Muñoz plays his final performance in the role on Sunday, January 25th.

As previously announced, Bob The Drag Queen also joins the production on January 27th making his Broadway debut as Harold Zidler. Bob and Ricky Rojas join the cast opposite current stars Meg Donnelly as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Ricky Rojas created the role of Santiago in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston in 2018 and then for the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019. He made his Broadway debut in 2009 in Burn the Floor. He’s appeared in London most recently in the stage adaptation of 50 First Dates (The Other Palace) and previously in the West End in Sister Act the Musical, Tonight’s the Night: Rod Stewart Musical, Grease, Burn the Floor (Shaftesbury); Flashdance the Musical, Pirates of Penzance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi); Fame: The Musical (Aldwych); and The Buddy Holly Story (Novello).

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

