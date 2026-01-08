Video: The Teen Critics Take a Chance on MAMMA MIA!

Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

We are continuing the series with Ava (13), Ella (16), and Shea (14), who recently headed to the Winter Garden Theater to check out Mamma Mia! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.